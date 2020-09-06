Tuatara secures ABL's best pitcher

Sunday, 6 September, 2020 - 19:45

The Auckland Tuatara have signed the Australian Baseball League’s leading pitcher from last season with former Perth Heat right-hander Dylan Unsworth joining the franchise for the 2020-21 season.

The South African native was a dominant figure for the Heat last season as he compiled a 6-2 record with a 2.28 earned run average and was recognised as the best pitcher in the league.

A former minor leaguer with the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels, Unsworth brings a proven skillset to the Tuatara.

"Dylan reached out to us and we were only too keen to get him on board," chief executive Regan Wood said.

"He was tremendous for the Heat last year and is a star of the ABL. He will give a significant boost to our rotation.

"We like what he is about and think he will be a great fit for our club."

The soon-to-be 28-year-old spent the 2020 season playing for Pericos de Puebla of the Mexican League after finishing up with the Heat earlier this year.

Unworth will join a Tuatara roster for the 2020-21 season that includes Kiwi stars Andrew Marck, Elliot Johnstone, Max Brown, Te Wera Bishop and Kris Richards along with popular Korean slugger Kim Won-seok.

The club is close to announcing some additional signings with some ex-Big League players expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.