'Strong team performance in Townsville'

Sunday, 6 September, 2020 - 23:11

DEWALT Racing’s Scott Pye achieved his fifth top five finish of the season in Race 24, while IRWIN Racing’s Mark Winterbottom scored a top ten and moved forward strongly in both races on Sunday at the Robson Civil Townsville SuperSprint.

Both cars showed small improvements in qualifying performance but could not reach a top ten starting spot. Pye was set to start from 11th and 17th for the day’s two races, while Winterbottom would start 19th and 15th.

In Race 23, Pye made up four spots before he stopped from the lead of the race on Lap 23. He rejoined the field back in 11th and utilised his fresher tyres to storm to sixth behind Cameron Waters who finished a further second ahead.

Winterbottom was fast early in the race and jumped up past Davison and Jones before settling into 15th when the pit stop cycle began on Lap 8. He continued until Lap 17 and rejoined the field in 19th just behind Coulthard. He battled hard with the Penske driver and passed him on Lap 24, and then got Davison again the following lap. Frosty charged home late in the race, passing Kelly, Reynolds and Mostert to take the chequered flag in 10th, his best result of the Townsville double-header.

In Race 24, Pye picked off one car per lap for the first seven laps, sitting 12th when the pit stop window opened on Lap 8. He continued to move forward when others pitted before taking his stop on Lap 17. He exited in 15th and charged up to 11th when the safety car was called with ten laps remaining, which bunched up the field for the benefit of the DEWALT team.

After the stop, Pye made his way passed Le Brocq, Waters, and Coulthard before he quickly caught up to BJR drivers Percat and Hazelwood and stormed pass them on the final two laps for fifth. The DEWALT Racing star made 25 positions made across the weekend, adding to 50 positions gained across the six races of the Townsville double-header.

Winterbottom made his way past Jones and Fullwood early for 12th spot, before team mate Pye got in-front as the pit window opened. Winterbottom rejoined in 12th when the field cleansed itself, before dropping a spot to Reynolds with three laps remaining to come home in 13th.

Winterbottom remained eighth in the championship, while Pye’s strong run of form saw him climb up two spots to 11th in the drivers standings and 52 points from Reynolds in 10th. Team 18 hung on for fifth in the teams points narrowly ahead of Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Team 18 will now return to South-East Queensland at a temporary base at Ross Stone Racing on the Gold Coast, before heading to South Australia next week for the Repco SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park on September 19-20.