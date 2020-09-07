SAS College Rugby League seasons cancelled

Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 17:33

The remainder of the season for all SAS College Rugby League grades has been cancelled as a result of the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made in conjunction with College Sport Auckland and applies to all four grades - Premier, Senior A, Girls’ 9s and U15 Boys’ 9s.

It follows all Auckland Rugby League club grades being cancelled as a result of the restrictions.

ARL coaching and development manager Andy Hay thanked all of the schools and participants for taking part in the 2020 competitions.

"It’s an unfortunate outcome, but one which was inevitable given the current situation in Auckland," Hay said.

"The health and safety of everyone involved is the priority, and this is the right thing to do.

"I’d like to thank everyone involved in the participating schools for contributing to an enjoyable season, even though it was cut short."