Cups weights released

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 18:50

The weights for the A$5.15 million Gr.1 Caulfield Cup (2400m) and A$8 million Gr.1 Melbourne Cup (3200m) have been released by Racing Victoria, with the Kiwi contingent featuring prominently.

Pre-weights Melbourne Cup favourite Surprise Baby has been handed 54.5kg in both races, 1kg more than he carried into fifth place in last year’s Cup, while four-time Group One winning mare Verry Elleegant has been allocated 55kg in each race.

"There’s a challenge been set for talented local mare Verry Elleegant who has 55kg in both Cups," Racing Victoria’s Executive General Manager - Racing, Greg Carpenter said.

"Makybe Diva is the only mare to carry more than 55kg to victory in the Melbourne Cup having done so in 2004 (55.5kg) and 2005 (58kg), the latter being the last time a mare has placed in our most famous race.

"With today’s release of weights for the Stella Artois Caulfield Cup and Lexus Melbourne Cup, connections can now begin plotting a path towards a coveted place in the final field for both races, while punters can cast a more discerning eye across the form and betting markets.

"While the honour roll for both Cups is littered with amazing stories, one gets the feeling that the winners of the 2020 editions will be long remembered given the unique circumstances under which both races will be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman-trained Quick Thinker is the highest rated Southern Hemisphere four-year-old in both Cups on 53.5kg, while Kiwi-bred Oaks winners Miami Bound (VRC Oaks) and Toffee Tongue (Australasian Oaks) have been given 51kg in both races.

Oceanex will be one of the lightest weighted runners in this year’s Melbourne Cup after being given 51.5kg. The Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr trained mare is guaranteed a start as the winner of The Andrew Ramsden (2800m) at Flemington in May.

Gr.1 Sydney Cup (3200m) winner Etah James, part-owned by former trainer Mark Lupton, has been allocated 52.5kg in her bid to become the first horse to complete the Sydney-Melbourne Cup double since Makybe Diva in 2004.

The Chosen One, trained by Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman has been allotted 53.5kg, while the Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott-trained Sir Charles Road (51kg) and the Bill Thurlow-trained Glory Days (50kg) complete the New Zealand-trained runners.

Carpenter said that the prospects of international stables participating in this year’s Cups is looking favourable but will ultimately be determined by events over the next week.

International stables granted Government exemptions for a limited number of staff to travel to Australia to care for their horses have booked flights between 11 and 16 September and are now waiting to see if they will be honoured. Those stable staff will be required to undertake mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine upon arrival in Australia.

First acceptances for the Caulfield Cup will be taken at 12 noon (AET) on Tuesday, 22 September and on Tuesday, 29 September at 12 noon (AET) for the Melbourne Cup.