Strong win by El Roca filly

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 17:54

One of the more impressive winners on the program at Matamata on Wednesday was the Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott-trained filly Escudo.

The daughter of El Roca had been placed once as a two-year-old when splitting Yourpoint and Vernazza and showed good progression from two to three when winning the GCM Feeds (1200m) maiden in good fashion.

"It was pleasing how she settled well and quickened in what looked to be an even little field," Scott said.

"The way she quickened, she looks like she will get over further, which is probably a necessity as a three-year-old going forward into the season.

"We always had high hopes for her, but the COVID lockdown and the extra time she got has been a massive aid to her and looking at her today in the ring, she has bloomed into a lovely big filly."

Earlier on the card, another daughter of El Roca in El Nymph recorded a deserved maiden victory over 1600m, the first win for the training partnership of Nigel and Tammy Elliott.

Derby trial for Oceanography

New Zealand-bred three-year-old Oceanography has booked his ticket for the Victoria Derby Trial (1800m) at Flemington in a fortnight after breaking maiden ranks at Sandown on Wednesday.

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained colt jumped away well from barrier five and was pushed forward by jockey John Allen to sit outside early leader Politicalinfluence.

The son of Ocean Park took charge turning for home and ran away to win by three-quarters of a length over compatriot Salto Angel in the 1500m contest, with 2-1/2 lengths to And She Was in third.

"We have been patient with him. He has been in work awhile and we have just chipped away with him and gradually increased his workload," Eustace said.

"The last six weeks he has really thrived with the weather changing.

"He got in a nice spot and stretched well. He is going to get a bit further and hopefully we can keep pushing on."

He will now target the Derby Trial at Flemington in a fortnight and Eustace said he will appreciate the step up in distance.

"There’s a perfect race for him in two weeks - a Derby trial at Flemington over 1800m," Eustace said. "He is taking his racing really well and he looks great.

"He is very straightforward now. He does everything asked of him. He has got a really good constitution and is now quite a professional horse.

"He is going to love Flemington and the step up in trip."

Oceanography was purchased out of Curraghmore’s 2018 New Zealand Bloodstock May Sale draft for $15,000 before being offered through Cambria Park’s 2019 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 2 sale where he was purchased for $25,000 by Flying Start Syndications in partnership with Pinhook Bloodstock.

Cups campaigns begin

The campaigns for Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman’s pair of Caulfield and Melbourne Cup hopes gets underway on Saturday, with Quick Thinker and The Chosen One set to kick off at Flemington.

Gr.1 Australian Derby (2400m) winner Quick Thinker will contest the Gr.1 Makybe Diva Stakes (1600m), while year older stablemate The Chosen One steps out over 1700m in the Winning Edge Presentations Handicap.

Ex-pat Kiwi Mick Dee will ride both horses and Baker is pleased with the reports from travelling foreperson Aleisha Legg, with the duo ensconced in the visitors’ barn at Flemington.

"They’ve settled in in pretty well and the fact they have been there before is a big help," Baker said. "They’re in the same boxes as last year."

Both horses have had two trials in New Zealand ahead of their Melbourne campaign but are expected to improve for their respective runs, with Quick Thinker rated a $31 chance in the Makybe Diva, while The Chosen One will carry topweight in his fresh up assignment and is rated a $10 chance.

"I am picking that both of them will need the run, but we are pleased where they are at," Baker said.

"We will see how they go on Saturday and then make a plan, but there are plenty of options in Melbourne in the spring."

Quick Thinker is the highest rated Southern Hemisphere four-year-old in both Cups on 53.5kg, while Gr.1 Sydney Cup (3200m) runner-up The Chosen One has been allotted the same weight.

Julius doubtful for Tarzino

Group One winning sprinter Julius is a doubtful runner in Saturday week’s Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m).

The nine-year-old gelding finished seventh in the Gr.2 Foxbridge Plate (1200m) last weekend at Te Rapa but is under a fitness cloud.

"He didn’t come out of the Foxbridge Plate particularly well," trainer John Bell said.

"All four fetlocks are red raw, the back ones especially are really quite bad. To go into a Group One race you need to be 100 percent and to do that by Saturday week is not looking good."