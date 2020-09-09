'Tuatara make big splash by adding five MLB stars'

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 19:01

The Auckland Tuatara have made a massive splash ahead of the Australian Baseball League season by securing the services of five ex-Major League players.

Speedy outfielder Eric Young Jr headlines the group. The 35-year-old led the National League in stolen bases in 2013 and carved out a successful Major League career over a decade playing at the highest level.

He most famously spent time at the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets, where he won the stolen bases crown in 2013, before finishing his career with stints at the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels.

Young Jr, son of long-time player and coach Eric Young Sr, last played in the Majors in 2018 but he harbours a desire to work his way back next season.

Infielder Danny Valencia has also agreed to a deal with the Auckland Tuatara for the 2020-21 ABL season that sees the Auckland franchise based entirely in New Zealand.

The corner infielder spent nine seasons in the majors as he bounced between a number of organisations including the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles.

The now 35-year-old hit 96 career home runs during his Big-League career and had a career average of .268.

His last season came in 2018 with the Orioles.

Joining Young Jr and Valencia are former Major League pitchers Justin Grimm, Kyle Davies and Zach Phillips.

The 32-year-old Grimm heads to Auckland having spent the past nine seasons in the Majors where he won a World Series ring with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

He spent time with the Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers but it was the four years while with the Cubs where he enjoyed his best years.

The right-handed reliever owns a 20-23 career MLB record with a 5.14 ERA and 367 career strike outs.

Davies spent eight seasons in the Majors with the Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals and most recently the New York Yankees. He has a 43-65 career win-loss record.

He has also played in the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

Mexican-American left-hander Phillips spent parts of four seasons in the majors playing 2011-12 with the Baltimore Orioles, 2013 with the Miami Marlins and 2016 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He compiled an 0-1 record with a career earned run average of 3.22 during his time in the Majors.

Since 2017 the 34-year-old has been with Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican Baseball League. He represented the Mexican national team in 2019.

Capable of starting or pitching out of the bullpen, Phillips enjoyed a 3-4 record in 2019 with an ERA of 4.71.

"We are delighted to acquire this group of proven Major Leaguers," Auckland Tuatara chief executive Regan Wood said.

"Justin, Kyle and Zach give us quality arms, which is so crucial in this league.

"Danny is a proven bat that will give us some versatility given his ability to play the corner infield positions while Eric is a gifted athlete that is going to try and earn a contract back in the US while with us.

"Adding these five experienced veterans will help our Kiwi players continue to develop and will give our younger players some direction and hands-on experience.

"We are still talking to other Major League players and some of our players that were with us last season.

"We are also surveying our options in terms of additional Kiwis players. We have already signed Andrew Marck, Elliot Johnstone, Max Brown, Te Wera Bishop and Kris Richards and will have some additional spots for more Kiwis," Wood added.

"We need to balance winning now with setting ourselves up in the future and raising the standard of players here in New Zealand.

"We feel we have a clear plan to do that this summer."