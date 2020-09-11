'Paralympics NZ commercial partnership recognised at NZ Sport and Recreation Awards 2020'

Friday, 11 September, 2020 - 13:09

Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) and its commercial partner, Adecco, have today taken out top honours in the commercial partnership category of the New Zealand Sport and Recreation Awards 2020, the country’s most prestigious sports industry awards.

The purpose of the Commercial Partnership Award is to acknowledge an organisation which has formed an exceptional partnership with a commercial organisation for the benefit of sport and recreation. The win recognises the contribution that PNZ’s commercial partner Adecco has made in assisting PNZ to raise awareness of Para sport and positively influence community perceptions of disability.

Peter Miskimmin (CEO, Sport NZ) said, "It is an immense privilege to reflect each year on the breadth of achievements, innovation and leadership across the sector which ultimately contribute to supporting all New Zealanders in being physically active. The judges recognised this as a strong partnership which has spanned an impressive 12 years. It is a partnership based on shared values, promoting diversity, inclusion and social change while focusing on the wellbeing of Para athletes."

Fiona Allan (Chief Executive, PNZ) said: "I would like to congratulate our long-standing partner Adecco. The partnership commenced with support to New Zealand Para athletes through the Adecco Group Athlete Career Programme and since 2012 the amazing annual Prime Ministers Dinner. Adecco’s vision and absolute support and commitment to PNZ over an incredible 12 years is really appreciated. This partnership is very special, so much so we feel like we have an extended family at Adecco that is there to support us in our shared values and passion for the Paralympic Movement. A highlight every year for us is the Prime Ministers Dinner providing us the opportunity to celebrate with our Paralympians and Para athletes whilst seeking to strengthen our relationships with key stakeholders and build the awareness of Para sport. The Adecco Group Athlete Career Programme continues to provide an important support role to Para athletes, support them to become work ready and achieve success in new careers in life after sport."

She continued: "I wish to acknowledge and thank Sport New Zealand for having an award which celebrates and acknowledges the significant value that commercial partners bring to New Zealand sport and recreation."

Jenifer Hunt (Commercial Manager, PNZ) said, "We are incredibly proud to have our commercial programme and partnership with Adecco recognised at the 2020 NZ Sport and Recreation Awards. Commercial investment is one of the key ways we raise funds to ensure we can support current and emerging Paralympians, and deliver our community programmes promoting diversity, inclusion and social change. We are fortunate to have partners committed to these objectives and equally, we are committed to support them in achieving their own objectives."

Theresa Moore (Chief Executive, Adecco) reflects on this special partnership: "Ironic- comes to mind, when I reflect on our 12 year partnership, we believed that as an employer across multiple industries we could leverage our commercial partners and ‘give back’. Within a very short time it became obvious that the value of this relationship was reciprocal, in fact what we received was truly invaluable, having the privilege of spending quality time with Para athletes opened our eyes to the meaning of a what a true diverse and inclusive society means. Our business has been enriched, we have learned that through perseverance and commitment anything can be achieved, and their values resonate deeply with us. We are genuinely grateful and will forever value our relationship with PNZ and the work they do. We will continue as an employer across the employment labour market to educate and assist with creating awareness and will forever be one of their most vocal supporters."

PNZ previously took top honours in the Commercial Partnerships category in 2017 alongside partners ACC, Cadbury and Sanford. Both the 2017 and 2020 Awards success can be attributed to the PNZ Spirit of Gold® initiative which provides a foundation for all PNZ’s community and commercial partnerships by providing a programme of rights and benefits for organisations to align with and by creating a consistent communication platform that resonates with, and is understood by, key target audiences. Commercial investment assists PNZ to support community and athlete development activities that are not covered by government investment and supports the increasing costs of each Paralympic Games campaign.

PNZ is now in the run up to the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with less than one year to go. The Spirit of Gold® initiative continues to evolve and provide a platform for current and future commercial partners to support Paralympians competing at Paralympic Games and to assist in the development of Para sport in New Zealand.