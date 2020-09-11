Concussion rules Housby out of NSW Swifts' clash with Fever

Friday, 11 September, 2020 - 21:54

NSW Swifts attacker Helen Housby has been ruled out of Saturday’s clash with West Coast Fever having suffered a concussion in Tuesday’s Round 11 loss to Melbourne Vixens.

The England international took a knock to the head in the top-of-the-table clash and will miss the Round 12 game at Brisbane’s Nissan Arena as a precaution.

The Premiers currently sit second on the ladder, just ahead of the Sunshine Coast Lightning on goal percentage and two points clear of the Fever.

A win for NSW would guarantee them Finals netball for 2020 and keep them on track for a top-two regular season finish.

Swifts head coach Briony Akle said she expected Housby to return for the team’s trip to Cairns next week, where they will play the Adelaide Thunderbirds.

"It’s unfortunate for Helen but we have to ensure we’re doing right by her so sitting this game out and having time to get fully right is vital," she said.

"She took a nasty fall against the Vixens and hit her head on the court, and with the condensed season this game has come around a little too quickly.

"She’s disappointed to miss the game because she’s a born competitor but we have two more vital regular season games after Saturday so she’ll still have plenty to get herself right for those."

The Fever have been in red-hot form of late and are coming into the game on the back of a huge win over the third-placed Sunshine Coast Lightning.

A win for the West Australians could leapfrog them into second, for 24 hours at least.

"The Fever have been the form team in the competition over the past number of weeks," Akle said.

"We had to put in a huge comeback to beat them earlier in the season and we have huge respect for them in all areas of the court.

"I don’t think we are far away from what we’re trying to do. We’re satisfied with where we are on the ladder for now but with how we’re playing.

"But we’ve got the players and roster to turn it around and what better opposition to test yourself against?"

The Swifts’ clash with Fever will be broadcast live on Channel Nine and Telstra’s Netball Live App at 1pm.

