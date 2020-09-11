Late change means spectators back at Teretonga Park

Friday, 11 September, 2020 - 21:08

A late ruling by Motorsport NZ has allowed spectators to attend Saturday’s (12 September) opening round of the South Island Endurance Series at Teretonga Park.

The Southland Sports Car Club can now accommodate spectators on the outfield only, in groups of 100.

Cost is $10 per head / under 14 accompanied by an adult free.

Due to the late notice please bring the correct amount as we have had no time to organise a float to give change. EFTPOS will be available at the gate.

Contact tracing will be in action with QR codes available.

Qualifying commences at 9am with the 1 Hour race from 11am and the 3 Hour race from 1.15pm.

Due to the short notice byo lunch as food will not be available on the outfield.

Southland Sport Car Club Race Committee Chairman, Bevan Gerrard says, "we are rapt. We believe we have the most supportive and passionate motorsport spectators in the country and we value their support and to have them able to attend under those conditions is fantastic. We know a lot of our regulars were extremely disappointed at not being able to attend."

Two races will take place on Saturday, the 3 Hour Race, where the entry is headed by Neil Foster/Jonny Reid in their Audi R8 LMS. The duo has won at Teretonga Park for the last two years as well as taking out the series both years. Chief rivals for the duo this year will be Simon Gilbertson and former three-time NZV8 Champion John McIntyre in their Chevrolet Camaro GT3, Southlander Brendon Leitch along with Christina Orr-West of Whakatane in an Audi, previous 3 Hour race winners, Scott O’Donnell of Invercargill and Allan Dippie along with Martin Dippie and last year’s third placegetters Anthony Leighs and Paul Kelly of Christchurch in their Porsche Cup Car plus one of the more intriguing entries in the event, Spaniard Alex Riberas and former D1NZ National Drift Champion Darren Kelly of the Waikato in an Aston Martin Vantage GT3. Riberas is a factory Aston Martin driver who was stranded in New Zealand during lockdown and met up with Kelly. Their Heart Of Racing Aston Martin is raising money for the Starship Foundation.

The 1 Hour Race features a large entry with last year’s third placegetter Danny Whiting leading the entries in his Porsche 991 II GT3 with some stern competition on the grid including Steve Scoles of Dunedin in a Ginetta G55 GT4, David McAlpine of Auckland and Kynan Yu of Cromwell in a McLaren GT4, Bruce Davidson of Alexandra in a Corvette C6R plus Sam Collins and Nick Ross of Cambridge in a Ford Mustang. Jordan Michels of Invercargill will line up in his Honda Fk7 TCR car while Scott Milne of Invercargill takes part in his BMW Mini Cooper S.