Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 14:14

Change of format for the 2020 Hawke’s Bay Secondary School Sports Awards Achievements by secondary school students will be celebrated differently instead of the traditional awards ceremony due to the impact Covid-19 has had on secondary school sport over the year.

Sport Hawke’s Bay Chief Executive, Mark Aspden said the organisation with support of secondary schools across the region have decided to recognise a wider range of achievements with no specific categories.

Mr Aspden said excellence certificates will be awarded to students who have excelled in their sport over the past 12 months with recipients being profiled across a range of print and online media channels. "While it no longer worked to have an event celebrating outstanding performances across the Secondary School sport sector, it was still important for us to recognise the achievements of our young people in a meaningful way." The awards were set for Monday October 19 at the Napier Municipal Theatre but with the uncertainty around Alert Levels and with the Secondary School sporting year being severely disrupted by Covid-19 it was sensible to make the call early to cancel the event.

Hastings Boys’ High School Principal and Chairman of the Hawke’s Bay Secondary School Sports Committee Rob Sturch says "secondary school sport has faced unprecedented disruption this year which has meant it would not be possible to recognise the achievements of our talented sports people and teams in our traditional format."

"Schools will have the opportunity to put forward names of students who have excelled this year so they can be recognised in printed form through print and on social media platforms."

"The Hawke’s Bay Secondary School Sports Committee supports this approach and although we are unable to have major category winners we can still acknowledge athletes who deserve recognition for what they have achieved in these most difficult of times."

Sport Hawke’s Bay Secondary School Sports Director Sophie Hickford said the regional sport trust is working with Secondary Schools across Hawke’s Bay to work through a nomination process to recognise students that have excelled in their sport over the past year.

"In previous years we have awarded category winners, but 2020 will see us recognise a wider range of achievements and celebrate this with extensive coverage starting on Wednesday October 28." Hickford adds

"Sport has been disrupted for many of our young people and the virus’ impact continues to unfold leading to ongoing uncertainty around alert Levels. We believe this is the most sensible option and we have worked alongside the Secondary Schools Management Committee, taken on feedback from sports co-ordinators as well as looked to see what other Regional Sports Trusts are doing."

Nominations of students who have excelled regionally, nationally, or internationally must be submitted by schools to Secondary School Sports Director Sophie Hickford.

The nomination period for achievements is from September 26, 2019 to October 9, 2020.

"This is an event Sport Hawke’s Bay is proud to continue to deliver. It is an opportunity to recognise the secondary school sport community and celebrate what has been another outstanding year both on and off the field." Sophie said.