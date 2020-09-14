Catalogue launched for NZB Ready To Run Sale

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 14:31

Graduates of New Zealand Bloodstock’s Ready to Run Sale have reached heights unmatched by any other Australasian two-year-old sale and a quality catalogue of 311 two-year-olds has been compiled for this year’s sale.

Breeze ups will take place at Te Rapa racecourse on October 12 and 13, with the auction to be conducted as a physical sale at Karaka on November 18 and 19, with a later start time of 1pm on both days to accommodate international buyers biding remotely.

In the last six seasons alone, graduates of NZB’s Ready to Run Sale have claimed 20 Group One races and 135 stakes races.

During that same period, Australia’s two-year-old sales have produced a combined total of just three Group One wins and 69 stakes wins.

Graduates of the last five editions of NZB’s Ready to Run Sale have also earned, on average, 49% more prizemoney than both Australian two-year-old sale graduates combined.

Horses the ilk of Te Akau Shark, Beat the Clock, Gingernuts, Golden Sixty and Gr.1

Melbourne Cup (3200m) favourite Surprise Baby are all graduates of the Ready To Run Sale.

The catalogue features the progeny of 98 stallions, including proven sires such as Savabeel, Per Incanto, Ocean Park, Tavistock, Charm Spirit, Not a Single Doubt, Zoustar, Exceed and Excel, Pierro, No Nay Never, Iffraaj, Dundeel, Deep Field, More Than Ready, Pins, Rubick and a rare offering by Siyouni, leading sire in France.

There is also a selection of two-year-olds by strong first-season sires Belardo, Preferment, Puccini, Rageese, Tarzino, Telperion, Tivaci, Turn Me Loose, Vadamos, Vanbrugh, Wrote, and their Australian counterparts Air Force Blue, Astern, Awesome Rock, Bobby’s Kitten, Capitalist, Divine Prophet, Extreme Choice, Flying Artie, Maurice, Mikki Isle, Shalaa and Star Turn.

Another benefit of the Ready to Run Sale is the opportunity to secure lots that are eligible for several bonus schemes including the Karaka Million Series where there are 21 eligible horses. In addition, there are five fillies nominated for the Pearl Series, 64 BOBS eligible horses, seven Super VOBIS nominated horses and three VOBIS Sires eligible two-year-olds.

Due to travel restrictions enforced by COVID-19, international buyers are encouraged to participate via the new user-friendly online bidding platform that will debut at the Ready to Run Sale.

NZB recently announced the new bidding option that is specifically developed for the future of their thoroughbred auction sales. Features of the platform have been carefully thought out to assist potential buyers and more details about its functionality and usage will be made available in due course.

New Zealand-based agents are also available to complete inspections on behalf of international buyers at the Breeze Ups, on farm parades and at the sale complex, with phone bidding another welcomed option by buyers to ensure they do not miss out on the opportunity to secure a two-year-old at the number one sale of its kind.

With significant importance placed on Breeze Up footage for buyers, NZB has announced this year’s clips will be extended to include additional footage prior to the 200 metre mark where gallops have previously been filmed from, with the last 200 metres of their work also filmed and timed.

Video clips will be available to view online from October 15 and streamed on Trackside, Sky Racing and Racing.com.

NZB's Ready to Run Sale catalogue can be viewed online here.