Sio Tomkinson suspended for six weeks - New Zealand Rugby

Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 - 14:50

Otago’s Sio Tomkinson has received a six-week suspension after being red carded in the Otago v Auckland match in Dunedin on Saturday 12 September.

Tomkinson was sent from the field by referee James Munro in the 81st minute of the match for a dangerous tackle that resulted in direct contact with the head of the opposition player.

The Duty Judicial Officer (DJO) Nigel Hampton QC found that Tomkinson’s action was reckless and resulted in the opposition player being injured and removed from the match.

The entry point for the sanction was ruled to be at the top end of 10 weeks and Hampton took into account Tomkinson’s immediate admission of wrongdoing and expression of regret which resulted in the final suspension of six weeks.

Tomkinson will miss Otago’s matches against Manawatu, Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Counties Manukau and Northland.