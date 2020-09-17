|
Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) is celebrating Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori this week by launching a new video resource in te reo MÄori, and enjoyed a MÄori language moment on Monday. "This week we’re releasing a video which was originally developed by World Rugby, with whom we have partnered to make available in te reo MÄori", said DFSNZ Chief Executive Nick Paterson.
DFSNZ have been collaborating with World Rugby on two short animation videos voiced in te reo. "We are really excited for this co-venture and are looking forward to sharing these with our friends and followers through our website and social media platforms. We’re keen to develop more ways to incorporate te reo MÄori into our work supporting clean athletes and clean sport.
"This small step marks the start of an important journey for DFSNZ. We’re working to improve our cultural capability and supporting the Maihi Karauna through the introduction of te reo MÄori more widely within DFSNZ both by our team, and also through the translation of some education materials.
"We realise we have a lot more to learn and to do, but we’re committed to positive change by embracing te ao MÄori" Mr Paterson said.
Ka Whakanui a DFSNZ I te reo MÄori E hÄ«kaka ana a DFSNZ ki te whakanui Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori mÄ ‘Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori - Our MÄori Language moment’ hei te Mane 14 o Hepetema.
‘Hei te wiki nei, ka tuku mÄtou I tÄtahi kiriata nÄ World Rugby I hanga I roto I te reo MÄori’ e kÄ« nei te Tumuaki o DFSNZ a Nick Paterson.
I mahitahi mÄtou a DFSNZ ki World Rugby kia hanga Ätahi kiriata reo MÄori nei. Kei te hikohiko mÄtou I tÄnei mahitahitanga me tÅna tohanga atu ki a mÄtou hoa me a mÄtou kaitautoko i runga I te ipurangi me ngÄ pae pÄpÄho papori. E ngÄkaunui ana mÄtou ki te whakawhanake I ngÄ huarahi maha kia uru ai te reo MÄori I roto I a mÄtou nei mahi hei hÄpai ake I ngÄ kaitkakaro me te whainga kia mÄori ngÄ hÄkinakina.
Koinei te tapuwae tuatahi o te haerenganui o DFSNZ. Kei te ngana mÄtou kia eke noa tÄ mÄtou mÄtauranga ao MÄori me te tautoko I te Maihi Karauna mÄ te ako I te reo me te whakamÄori I Ätahi mahere mÄtauranga.
"Kei te mÅhio mÄtou he nui te mahi kei mua I a mÄtou, heoi anÅ ka pÅ«mau tonu mÄtou ki te tÄnei huringa kia Äkina te ao MÄori" e kÄ« nei a Mr. Paterson.
