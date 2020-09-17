Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 10:58

Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) is celebrating Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori this week by launching a new video resource in te reo MÄori, and enjoyed a MÄori language moment on Monday. "This week we’re releasing a video which was originally developed by World Rugby, with whom we have partnered to make available in te reo MÄori", said DFSNZ Chief Executive Nick Paterson.

DFSNZ have been collaborating with World Rugby on two short animation videos voiced in te reo. "We are really excited for this co-venture and are looking forward to sharing these with our friends and followers through our website and social media platforms. We’re keen to develop more ways to incorporate te reo MÄori into our work supporting clean athletes and clean sport.

"This small step marks the start of an important journey for DFSNZ. We’re working to improve our cultural capability and supporting the Maihi Karauna through the introduction of te reo MÄori more widely within DFSNZ both by our team, and also through the translation of some education materials.

"We realise we have a lot more to learn and to do, but we’re committed to positive change by embracing te ao MÄori" Mr Paterson said.

Ka Whakanui a DFSNZ I te reo MÄori E hÄ«kaka ana a DFSNZ ki te whakanui Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori mÄ ‘Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori - Our MÄori Language moment’ hei te Mane 14 o Hepetema.

‘Hei te wiki nei, ka tuku mÄtou I tÄtahi kiriata nÄ World Rugby I hanga I roto I te reo MÄori’ e kÄ« nei te Tumuaki o DFSNZ a Nick Paterson.

I mahitahi mÄtou a DFSNZ ki World Rugby kia hanga Ätahi kiriata reo MÄori nei. Kei te hikohiko mÄtou I tÄnei mahitahitanga me tÅna tohanga atu ki a mÄtou hoa me a mÄtou kaitautoko i runga I te ipurangi me ngÄ pae pÄpÄho papori. E ngÄkaunui ana mÄtou ki te whakawhanake I ngÄ huarahi maha kia uru ai te reo MÄori I roto I a mÄtou nei mahi hei hÄpai ake I ngÄ kaitkakaro me te whainga kia mÄori ngÄ hÄkinakina.

Koinei te tapuwae tuatahi o te haerenganui o DFSNZ. Kei te ngana mÄtou kia eke noa tÄ mÄtou mÄtauranga ao MÄori me te tautoko I te Maihi Karauna mÄ te ako I te reo me te whakamÄori I Ätahi mahere mÄtauranga.

"Kei te mÅhio mÄtou he nui te mahi kei mua I a mÄtou, heoi anÅ ka pÅ«mau tonu mÄtou ki te tÄnei huringa kia Äkina te ao MÄori" e kÄ« nei a Mr. Paterson.