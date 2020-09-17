Taroni takes on Gold Trail

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 18:13

Smart filly Taroni will step out as one of the favoured runners in Saturday’s Gr.3 Hawke’s Bay Breeders’ Gold Trail Stakes (1200m) at Hastings.

Taroni is currently rated second favourite ($4.60) with the TAB for the three-year-old fillies contest behind Babylon Berlin ($3.20).

The Lance Noble-trained daughter of Showcasing will be back against her own age and sex after finishing a last start fourth in the Gr.3 Northland Breeders’ Stakes (1200m) earlier this month.

"She probably needed that run," Noble said. "She has come on a lot since then.

"It was a funny sort of a race, they spread out a bit but they weren’t going that hard, I thought her last 600 was very good."

Noble is hoping a gear change will aide her chances and is confident jockey Leith Innes will give her every chance to make her presence felt.

"We have taken the side winkers off and put blinkers on," Noble said. "We will just see if that helps her get in the race a bit more.

"He (Leith Innes) is a Group One jockey and he knows what he is doing so he will have a plan in his head. "If she jumps well we will try and use that natural speed if we can."

More to come from Overstayer

Flashy chestnut Overstayer broke maiden ranks at Te Rapa on Thursday when successful over 1600m.

The Sue Thompson and Mick Brown-trained son of Zed might be six, but the patiently-handled gelding looks to have a bright future, particularly as he gets over a staying trip. The son of Zed had caught the eye over 1300m at Taupo two starts back and again ran with credit when fifth behind Sweet Anna at Te Rapa.

"It was very good to get the monkey off the back and now we can get ready for the Rating 65 over 2100m at Hastings on the third day of the Hawke’s Bay Carnival," Thompson said.

"He needed time but he was also a bit of a naughty horse. We have always thought he would be a stayer but with COVID-19 it was difficult to program anything."

Prior to his maiden win, Overstayer had finished runner-up in three of his seven starts. "Last year we were going to step him up over ground and then he went shin sore and he also got a splint," Thompson said.

"That’s why we hadn’t raced him again and then COVID-19 arrived. "He had never had any pressure put on him as a two or three-year-old. He had always been big but very weak.

"We are pretty confident he will make a nice stayer."

Ocean Park mare gains Everest slot

Group One winning mare Tofane has secured a slot to run in the $15 million The Everest (1200m) next month.

Tofane will run in the 1200m sprint partnered with Yulong and Ballymore Stable’s Mike Moroney is excited at the opportunity to run in the richest race in the world on turf.

"It’s a big thrill for us to partner with Yulong on this," Moroney said.

"Mr Zhang purchased our Group One winner Alabama Express earlier this year and he is just starting his stud career for him here in Victoria and I’m sure Tofane will do us all proud."

Moroney said Tofane has come out of her first-up run in last Saturday’s Bobbie Lewis Quality at Flemington in great shape.

"I was more than satisfied with her effort under the circumstances," Moroney said. "She had top-weight, the race wasn’t really run to suit so I thought for her to be beaten under half a length was an excellent run.

"She won the All Aged Stakes (Gr.1, 1400m) at Randwick in April after good efforts in the Galaxy (Gr.1, 1100m) and the T J Smith (Gr.1, 1200m) and she beat Gytrash home over 1200m in Adelaide last year so she deserves a crack at a race like The Everest."