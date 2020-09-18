Three months until racing begins - Emirates Team NZ

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 11:38

It's been a month since we had our first glimpse of what two AC75's would look like on the WaitematÄ Harbour. The presence of American Magic's DEFIANT definitively steps up the intensity for everyone in the team, and with the arrival of two more teams over the next month, the WaitematÄ is going to get very busy as teams make the most of the three months remaining before racing kicks of in December.

Take a closer look at the technology and design rules that allow the AC75 to fly.

It was August 2012 when the sailing world was turned upside down by a 72 foot catamaran flying in the Hauraki Gulf. Emirates Team New Zealand had brought the foils to the America’s Cup and changed the face of top-level yacht racing forever. Nowadays foils are commonplace, but the engineering and sailing techniques needed to get the AC75 to fly are completely different from anything seen before.

Congratulations to the four winning schools of the Genesis America’s Cup Trophy experience competition!

Genesis, the Official Energy Partner of Emirates Team New Zealand, gave schools across the country a chance to see the America’s Cup Trophy and win $3,000 worth of learning equipment for their school by bringing their energy to show their support for Emirates Team New Zealand. The winning schools are: Te Mata School (Havelock North), Peachgrove Intermediate (Hamilton), Lake Rotoiti School (Nelson Lakes) and Ravensborne Primary School (Dunedin).

The winning schools get to see sport’s oldest international trophy, the America’s Cup, plus they get an amazing $3,000 worth of learning equipment. Here’s a video of the winning schools entries. We can’t wait to see the students later in the year.

