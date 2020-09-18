Fashionable maiden win by Savabeel filly - NZ Racing Desk

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 16:02

Savabeel filly Fashion Shoot broke her maiden at the second time of asking when scoring over 1200m at Te Rapa on Thursday.

The daughter of Savabeel surged clear to beat Extortion by a length and a quarter, while Royce Roca was another half-length away in third.

Trainer Jamie Richards was pleased to see the three-year-old perform well against her own age group after running third against older horses at her first start.

"It was a nice win by a promising filly," Richards said.

"She shaped up well at the trials and raced really well on the speed at Taupo. It’s always difficult for a first starter to lead like that and I thought she found a good kick against the older horses on that occasion.

"She drew a nice gate on Thursday, raced comfortably outside the speed and quickened in well against her own age group."

Purchased by Te Akau’s David Ellis for NZ$320,000 at Book 1 of the New Zealand Bloodstock Karaka Yearling Sale, the filly is one of two winners out of dual Group Three winner High Fashion.

Ellis was pleased with the win and was delighted to see the filly repay her connections faith.

"I’m absolutely over the moon to see her win at just her second start," Ellis said. "She was the last yearling filly to fully sell in 2019. I did a promotional video of her working with Gingernuts, here at the farm, saying what a beautiful filly she was and it’s turned out to be correct."

New hoop for Jennifer Eccles

Group One winner Jennifer Eccles will have a change of rider in the Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) at Hastings on Saturday.

Regular rider Jason Waddell has been stood down by the Racing Integrity Unit until further notice and will not be riding at Hastings this weekend.

His coveted ride on Jennifer Eccles will be taken by Matthew Cameron, while Troy Harris will ride his only other booked ride on the day, Vigor Winner in the Hastings - Heart Of Hawke’s Bay (1200m).

Ready to Run Sale trainers series schedule announced

New Zealand Bloodstock has confirmed dates for their new NZB Ready to Run Sale race sponsorships and incentivised prize package for domestic trainers over the duration of spring. The next race in the series is set to get under way this weekend in the $70,000 Gr.3 NZB Ready to Run Sale Trainers Series (1400m), held as race three on 26 September at New Plymouth Raceway.

The following dates have been confirmed for the six remaining Ready to Run Sale Trainers Series races:

Saturday 3 October at Riccarton

Saturday 10 October Hawera Saturday 17 October at Hastings

Saturday 24 October Riccarton

Sunday 25 October at Trentham

Saturday 7 November at Riccarton

The first sponsored race of the series, a Rating 65 Handicap, was held at Riccarton Park on Saturday 12 September and was won by the Danny Frye-trained Boyslightup.

Working alongside partners, NZB will award the winning trainer of each sponsored race the following prize package: A $500 travel voucher towards the 2020 Ready to Run Sale at Karaka.

A $600 insurance voucher towards insurance for one purchase at the 2020 Ready to Run Sale, courtesy of NZB Insurance.

A Majestic Horse Transport voucher ($150 for Central series race or $300 for Southern series race) towards transport of one 2020 Ready to Run Sale purchase, courtesy of Majestic Horse Transport. A three-month subscription to Raceform weekly production, including courier delivery.

This year’s Ready to Run Sale will be held as a physical sale at Karaka on 18 and 19 November, with Breeze Ups conducted at Te Rapa Racecourse on October 12 and 13.