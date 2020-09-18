Age Of Chivalry out for redemption - NZ Racing Desk

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 16:06

Age Of Chivalry finished runner-up in the Gr.1 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1400m) last season and trainers Matthew Ellerton and Simon Zahra are hoping he can go one better in this year’s edition.

"It’s a different sort of race on Saturday," Zahra said. "He hasn’t drawn as good (barrier 13) and he was probably a touch fitter going into the run last time. That was probably more his grand final last year.

"But we have left a bit of fuel in the tank for the Toorak (Gr.1, 1600m) this year. We have brought him up nice and slowly."

The son of He’s Remarkable has placed in both of his stakes assignments this preparation and Zahra was pleased with both runs.

"It was a nice effort the other day," he said. "Moonee Valley never really panned out how we would have liked.

"He is going into Saturday in fantastic order and the horse has had a great preparation."

Zahra said the five-year-old would likely press forward from his wide gate on Saturday, however, he will leave race tactics up to jockey Damian Lane.

"He tends to roll forward, he is that sort of horse," he said. "But I will leave it up to Damian, he is the one piloting him."

Age Of Chivalry has only been tested once over a mile, placing in last year’s Toorak Handicap, and Zahra believes his charge has matured enough mentally to be more of a contender over longer trips this season.

"Everything has gone to plan, he’s a lot more mature now and can steady up mid-race if the speed comes out of it. Last year he would have tried to fight the rider," he said.

"It was the plan 12 months ago to come back and try and win this and if he can get a bit of luck early he is one of the main chances."

Age Of Chivalry was purchased out of Curraghmore’s 2017 New Zealand Bloodstock Ready To Run Sale draft for $50,000 by Henry Plumptre.

- NZ Racing Desk