Gallagher Chiefs Coaches' Player of the Year Sean Wainui re-signs

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 17:31

Gallagher Chiefs 2020 Coaches’ Player of the Year Sean Wainui has re-signed with the Gallagher Chiefs.

The 24-year-old electrifying winger has re-signed with the Club until the end of 2022.

Wainui, a passionate Gallagher Chief said it was an easy decision for him and his whanau to make.

"Being a Chief is something I have always dreamed of. To be able to continue this journey and perform for this team is something I really cherish.

"I love the culture, especially our Maori connection within the Chiefs and Chiefs Country. I really enjoy being with the brothers, the hard mahi and the challenges we face together. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else," said Wainui.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said Wainui is an exceptionally talented player.

"Sean is an exciting player; he has produced a number of amazing moments for the Gallagher Chiefs since his debut in 2018. Receiving the Gallagher Chiefs Coaches’ Player of the Year award is testament to his work ethic, impressive form and influential leadership within our squad. We are excited to see what he will achieve over the coming years and will continue to enjoy watching him proudly represent Taranaki in the Mitre 10 Cup," said Collins.

Wainui has 38 Gallagher Chiefs caps to his name and has scored a total of 65 points since his debut.

Sean Wainui Bio: Age: 24 Physical: 1.91m, 102kg Position: Wing Province: Taranaki Representative: Maori All Blacks, NZ Under 20’s

The talented and electric outside back Sean Wainui first represented New Zealand on the world stage after playing for the 2015 New Zealand Under 20 team, who won the World Rugby Junior World Championship in Italy. Returning from the Italy he joined the MÄori All Blacks for the first time in 2015.

Since making his Investec Super Rugby debut in 2016 Wainui has represented New Zealand as a part of the MÄori All Blacks.

Wainui is a core member of the Taranaki provincial side for the Mitre 10 Cup and has developed into an consistent finisher for the Gallagher Chiefs since his debut for the side in 2018.