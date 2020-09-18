QBE Harbour Team wanting 80 minute performance against Waikato

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 17:35

The QBE North Harbour team is on a mission to turn a good first half against the stacked Canterbury side into a complete 80 minutes against Waikato in Hamilton tomorrow.

The Mooloo men put paid to Wellington in their first game of the Mitre 10 Cup, while Harbour led Canterbury at halftime and were well in contention going into the last 20 minutes before the firepower of the Cantabs showed through.

However the Harbour team proved they are in contention with some solid performances in the forwards and some quick pace out wide.

There are just a couple of changes in the team from week one with Tomas Aoake into the starting lineup on the wing and Walter Fifita moving to the reserves, While Jared Page starts at centre and Asaeli Tikoirotuma is out of the 23. There’s some movement on the bench, but otherwise the forward pack remains the same and there’s plenty of pace in the backline with Ngarohi McGarvey-Black as well as Shuan Stevenson at the fullback.

The side will once again be led by Dillion Hunt from the side of the scrum with All Blacks prop Karl Tu’inukuafe in the front row.

The game kicks off at 2.05pm, tomorrow (Saturday 19 September) for the Les Pearce Cup at FMG Stadium, Hamilton.

QBE North Harbour: 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe, 2 Luteru Tolai, 3 Sione Mafileo, 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 5 Jacob Pierce, 6 Ethan Roots, 7 Dillon Hunt, 8 Murphy Taramai, 9 Bryn Hall, 10 Bryn Gatland, 11 Tomas Aoake, 12 James Little, 13 Jared Page, 14 Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, 15 Shaun Stevenson. Reserves: 16 Zane Turner, 17 Teague McElroy, 18 Jimmy Roots, 19 Xavier Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Lotu Inisi, 21 Lewis Gjaltema, 22 Jack Heighton, 23 Walter Fifta.