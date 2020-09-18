Captain Proud to miss Swifts clash with Thunderbirds in Cairns

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 20:11

NSW Swifts captain Maddy Proud will miss Saturday’s clash with the Adelaide Thunderbirds in Cairns as a result of a neck strain.

The midcourter took a knock at training earlier this week and head coach Briony Akle has decided to err on the side of caution ahead of another potential Suncorp Super Netball Finals Series for the club.

A Round 13 win for the defending champions over Adelaide in Far North Queensland would book them a playoff spot for the second consecutive year.

The Swifts also have a huge game against local rivals the Giants a week later in Brisbane so Akle said it was an easy decision to rest Proud.

"Being our leader Maddy is at the heart and soul of everything we do but sometimes you need to look to the longer-term," she said.

"Adelaide will be very tough opponents, who’ll want to finish their season with a flourish, but the game has come a little too soon for Maddy to be fully right.

"Next week is another big one against the Giants so we’re looking forward to getting her right for that."

The Premiers have had a poor run of results of late, losing three on the trot, but their Finals destiny remains very much in their own hands.

"I think coming to the end of three games a week we were starting to look and feel very tired so the extra time between games has been vital," Akle added.

"It’s given the players and coaches good time to reflect and ask some hard questions of ourselves as we head into the biggest week of our season so far.

"They are proven champions but that doesn’t count this year as you have to prove yourself all over again.

"We are in one of the most beautiful parts of Australia for Indigenous Round and there is no better stage to start evening the ledger back in our favour.

"We've got players who can step in and do a job for us and Paige Hadley is one of the best in the world in the midcourt, so we won't lack leadership out there."

The Swifts’ clash with the Thunderbirds takes place at Cairns’ Pop-Up Arena at 3pm (AET) on Saturday. The game will be broadcast live on Channel Nine and Telstra’s Netball Live App.