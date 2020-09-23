Shrimpton Trophy fixtures 2020/21

Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 10:54

When the Shrimpton Trophy - Central Districts’ one-day inter-District competition for women - begins on 15 November this year, Hawke’s Bay’s senior women’s side will be looking to keep their hold on the silverware in a competition with a fresh structure.

To be contested as a double round robin this season, the Shrimpton Trophy has been extended to six rounds, up from five rounds last summer, with the defending champions to vie against ManawatÅ«, Taranaki and Wairarapa for 2020/21.

The Shrimpton Trophy is named after the late, World Cup-winning WHITE FERNS coach Mike Shrimpton - also a Test BLACKCAP and Central Stags player, and a Central Hinds coach during his distinguished career for Central Districts and New Zealand Cricket.

After the opening two rounds, the bulk of the competition will be played after the New Year and the fifth round will be divided in two to accommodate ManawatÅ« hosting Wairarapa on 25 January and the remaining two teams, Taranaki and Hawke’s Bay meeting on Waitangi Day (6 February).

The latter teams will be back the following day for a supercharged final round on Sunday 7 February, all four teams to gather in Palmerston North for an exciting finish to the season.

SHRIMPTON TROPHY

2020/21 Schedule

ROUND ONE

Sunday 15 November

Taranaki v ManawatÅ« in New Plymouth

Wairarapa v Hawke’s Bay in Masterton

ROUND TWO

Sunday 22 November

Hawke’s Bay v Taranaki in Palmerston North

Wairarapa v ManawatÅ« in Masterton

ROUND THREE

Sunday 17 January

Taranaki v Wairarapa in Whanganui

Hawke’s Bay v ManawatÅ« in Napier

ROUND FOUR

Sunday 31 January

ManawatÅ« v Taranaki in Palmerston North

Hawke’s Bay v Wairarapa in Napier

ROUND FIVE (split round)

Monday 25 January

ManawatÅ« v Wairarapa in Palmerston North

Saturday 6 February (Waitangi Day)

Taranaki v Hawke’s Bay in Palmerston North

ROUND SIX

Sunday 7 February

Wairarapa v Taranaki in Palmerston North

ManawatÅ« v Hawke’s Bay in Palmerston North