Shrimpton Trophy fixtures 2020/21

|
[ login or create an account ]
When the Shrimpton Trophy - Central Districts’ one-day inter-District competition for women - begins on 15 November this year, Hawke’s Bay’s senior women’s side will be looking to keep their hold on the silverware in a competition with a fresh structure.
To be contested as a double round robin this season, the Shrimpton Trophy has been extended to six rounds, up from five rounds last summer, with the defending champions to vie against ManawatÅ«, Taranaki and Wairarapa for 2020/21.
The Shrimpton Trophy is named after the late, World Cup-winning WHITE FERNS coach Mike Shrimpton - also a Test BLACKCAP and Central Stags player, and a Central Hinds coach during his distinguished career for Central Districts and New Zealand Cricket.
After the opening two rounds, the bulk of the competition will be played after the New Year and the fifth round will be divided in two to accommodate ManawatÅ« hosting Wairarapa on 25 January and the remaining two teams, Taranaki and Hawke’s Bay meeting on Waitangi Day (6 February).
The latter teams will be back the following day for a supercharged final round on Sunday 7 February, all four teams to gather in Palmerston North for an exciting finish to the season.
SHRIMPTON TROPHY
2020/21 Schedule
ROUND ONE
Sunday 15 November
Taranaki v ManawatÅ« in New Plymouth
Wairarapa v Hawke’s Bay in Masterton
ROUND TWO
Sunday 22 November
Hawke’s Bay v Taranaki in Palmerston North
Wairarapa v ManawatÅ« in Masterton
ROUND THREE
Sunday 17 January
Taranaki v Wairarapa in Whanganui
Hawke’s Bay v ManawatÅ« in Napier
ROUND FOUR
Sunday 31 January
ManawatÅ« v Taranaki in Palmerston North
Hawke’s Bay v Wairarapa in Napier
ROUND FIVE (split round)
Monday 25 January
ManawatÅ« v Wairarapa in Palmerston North
Saturday 6 February (Waitangi Day)
Taranaki v Hawke’s Bay in Palmerston North
ROUND SIX
Sunday 7 February
Wairarapa v Taranaki in Palmerston North
ManawatÅ« v Hawke’s Bay in Palmerston North
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice