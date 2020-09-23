New Zealand Barbarian Under 18 squad announced

Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 12:00

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has announced 50 players to assemble as the 2020 New Zealand Barbarians Under 18 squad.

Following involvement in the regional development camps that take place across the country next week, the players will assemble in Hamilton and form two teams named after New Zealand and Barbarian Rugby legends Andy Haden and Alan Whetton.

The teams will be coached by Mark Hammett and Tom Coventry as they prepare for a one-off fixture on Friday 9 October.

The players selected represent 29 schools from 12 Provincial Unions, spanning from Dargaville High School in the north, to King's High School in Dunedin. King's College (Auckland), Hamilton Boy’s High School and St Andrew's College (Christchurch) have the biggest representation.

NZR High Performance Player Development Manager Matt Sexton said the selection was a fantastic reward for what had been a disrupted 1st XV season for many.

"Our talent identification network has done a great job this season in finding talent right across the country and we are really pleased with the group that has been selected.

"While we would usually have teams preparing for international fixtures, this performance camp will be great development for players and the one-off match will be an exciting encounter."

"The aim is to have these young players excited about what is ahead, and prepare them for what will be needed at the next level of the game," said Sexton.

New Zealand Barbarian Rugby Club President Alan Whetton said the organisation was excited to be involved in this year’s programme.

"First of all, a hearty congratulations to the squad of 50 players who have been selected in the New Zealand Barbarian Under 18 squad, it is fantastic news for you and your families.

"It is also very exciting and humbling to hear that the two squads will be named the Andy Haden XV and the Alan Whetton XV. Andy was a trailblazer who created a pathway for the modern rugby player today and it is a fitting recognition of a special player who sadly passed away this year. And as for the Alan Whetton XV, I am certainly not in the league of Andy but will gladly accept the honour," said Whetton.

The 2020 New Zealand Barbarian Under 18 squad is

NameSchoolProvincial Union

Fletcher Anderson Christs College Canterbury

Jeremiah Asi St Peters College Auckland

Torian Barnes St Andrews College Canterbury

Will Bason St Kentigern College Auckland

Che Clarke Kings College Auckland

Allan Craig St Kentigern College Auckland

Bradley Crichton St Patricks College Wellington

Elyjah Crosswell Palmerston North Boys’ High School Manawatu

Ollie Curtis Christchurch Boys’ High School Canterbury

Chicago Doyle Kings College Auckland

Ajay Faleafaga St Peters College Auckland

Fehi Fineanganofo Auckland Grammar School Auckland

Olly Foote Hamilton Boys’ High School Waikato

Harry Godfrey Whanganui Collegiate Wanganui

Ollie Haig Otago Boys’ High School Otago

Jamie Hannah Christchurch Boys’ High School Canterbury

Fabian Holland Christchurch Boys’ High School Canterbury

Riley Higgins St Patricks College Silverstream Wellington

Noah Hotham Hamilton Boys’ High School Waikato

Dayton Iobu Kings College Auckland

Luron Iosefa Kings College Auckland

Taha Kemara Hamilton Boys’ High School Waikato

Jadin KingiSacred Heart Auckland

Siale Lauaki St Patricks College Wellington

Adam Lennox Whanganui Collegiate Wanganui

Hanz Leota Scots College Wellington

Blake Makiri St Peters Cambridge Waikato

Harris McRobbie Rangiora High School Canterbury

George Methven St Bede’s College Canterbury

Lavengamonu (Monu) Moli Marlborough Boys’ College Tasman

Havila Molia St Pauls Collegiate School Waikato

James Mullan Rangiora High School Canterbury

Joel Parry St Andrews College Canterbury

Lucas Payne Dargaville High School Northland

Te Rama Reuben St Kentigern College Auckland

Dominic Ropeti Scots College Wellington

Jone Rova New Plymouth Boys’ High School Taranaki

Fiti Sa Christs College Canterbury

Steve Salelea Kings High School Otago

Isilei Saumaki St Andrews College Canterbury

Wallace Sititi De La Salle College Auckland

Christian Stenhouse St Patricks College Wellington

Jayden Stok Napier Boys’ High School Hawke's Bay

Tony Tafa Kelston Boys’ High School Auckland

Caleb Tangitau Westlake Boys’ High School North Harbour

Amini TogaSt Andrews CollegeCanterbury

Mason Tupaea Hamilton Boys’ High School Waikato

Quinlan Tupou St Peters Cambridge Waikato

Rohan Wingham Kings High School Otago

Owen WrightAotea CollegeWellington