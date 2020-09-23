New Zealand Barbarian Under 18 squad announced

|
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has announced 50 players to assemble as the 2020 New Zealand Barbarians Under 18 squad.
Following involvement in the regional development camps that take place across the country next week, the players will assemble in Hamilton and form two teams named after New Zealand and Barbarian Rugby legends Andy Haden and Alan Whetton.
The teams will be coached by Mark Hammett and Tom Coventry as they prepare for a one-off fixture on Friday 9 October.
The players selected represent 29 schools from 12 Provincial Unions, spanning from Dargaville High School in the north, to King's High School in Dunedin. King's College (Auckland), Hamilton Boy’s High School and St Andrew's College (Christchurch) have the biggest representation.
NZR High Performance Player Development Manager Matt Sexton said the selection was a fantastic reward for what had been a disrupted 1st XV season for many.
"Our talent identification network has done a great job this season in finding talent right across the country and we are really pleased with the group that has been selected.
"While we would usually have teams preparing for international fixtures, this performance camp will be great development for players and the one-off match will be an exciting encounter."
"The aim is to have these young players excited about what is ahead, and prepare them for what will be needed at the next level of the game," said Sexton.
New Zealand Barbarian Rugby Club President Alan Whetton said the organisation was excited to be involved in this year’s programme.
"First of all, a hearty congratulations to the squad of 50 players who have been selected in the New Zealand Barbarian Under 18 squad, it is fantastic news for you and your families.
"It is also very exciting and humbling to hear that the two squads will be named the Andy Haden XV and the Alan Whetton XV. Andy was a trailblazer who created a pathway for the modern rugby player today and it is a fitting recognition of a special player who sadly passed away this year. And as for the Alan Whetton XV, I am certainly not in the league of Andy but will gladly accept the honour," said Whetton.
The 2020 New Zealand Barbarian Under 18 squad is
NameSchoolProvincial Union
Fletcher Anderson Christs College Canterbury
Jeremiah Asi St Peters College Auckland
Torian Barnes St Andrews College Canterbury
Will Bason St Kentigern College Auckland
Che Clarke Kings College Auckland
Allan Craig St Kentigern College Auckland
Bradley Crichton St Patricks College Wellington
Elyjah Crosswell Palmerston North Boys’ High School Manawatu
Ollie Curtis Christchurch Boys’ High School Canterbury
Chicago Doyle Kings College Auckland
Ajay Faleafaga St Peters College Auckland
Fehi Fineanganofo Auckland Grammar School Auckland
Olly Foote Hamilton Boys’ High School Waikato
Harry Godfrey Whanganui Collegiate Wanganui
Ollie Haig Otago Boys’ High School Otago
Jamie Hannah Christchurch Boys’ High School Canterbury
Fabian Holland Christchurch Boys’ High School Canterbury
Riley Higgins St Patricks College Silverstream Wellington
Noah Hotham Hamilton Boys’ High School Waikato
Dayton Iobu Kings College Auckland
Luron Iosefa Kings College Auckland
Taha Kemara Hamilton Boys’ High School Waikato
Jadin KingiSacred Heart Auckland
Siale Lauaki St Patricks College Wellington
Adam Lennox Whanganui Collegiate Wanganui
Hanz Leota Scots College Wellington
Blake Makiri St Peters Cambridge Waikato
Harris McRobbie Rangiora High School Canterbury
George Methven St Bede’s College Canterbury
Lavengamonu (Monu) Moli Marlborough Boys’ College Tasman
Havila Molia St Pauls Collegiate School Waikato
James Mullan Rangiora High School Canterbury
Joel Parry St Andrews College Canterbury
Lucas Payne Dargaville High School Northland
Te Rama Reuben St Kentigern College Auckland
Dominic Ropeti Scots College Wellington
Jone Rova New Plymouth Boys’ High School Taranaki
Fiti Sa Christs College Canterbury
Steve Salelea Kings High School Otago
Isilei Saumaki St Andrews College Canterbury
Wallace Sititi De La Salle College Auckland
Christian Stenhouse St Patricks College Wellington
Jayden Stok Napier Boys’ High School Hawke's Bay
Tony Tafa Kelston Boys’ High School Auckland
Caleb Tangitau Westlake Boys’ High School North Harbour
Amini TogaSt Andrews CollegeCanterbury
Mason Tupaea Hamilton Boys’ High School Waikato
Quinlan Tupou St Peters Cambridge Waikato
Rohan Wingham Kings High School Otago
Owen WrightAotea CollegeWellington
