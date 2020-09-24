Satterthwaite on cusp of century

Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 09:01

Satterthwaite, who has been sitting on 99 appearances since taking maternity leave said, if selected, she would cherish the opportunity to bring up her century.

"I think it’s pretty special as it makes you reflect on your career and what’s gone before. It’s really special to have Grace here and to be able to come back and play after giving birth, I’m really proud.

"There’s always those nerves and apprehension about how you’re going to go when you’ve been out of the game for a while, but I feel I’ve been hitting it well in the nets, so I’m ready to go.

Having a baby on tour has been a different challenge for first-time parents Satterthwaite and her wife Lea Tahuhu.

"We’ve got a nanny on tour looking after Grace when we train which has worked really well so far," said Satterthwaite.

But fear-not WHITE FERNS fans, no team secrets are getting into Australian hands.

"We vetted the nanny pretty hard before she came in," joked Satterthwaite.

"She’s a local from Brisbane, so we had to make sure she wasn’t leaking info to the Aussie camp, but we’ve converted her into a Kiwi I think."

The WHITE FERNS play Australia in the first of three T20Is, starting this Saturday at Allan Border Field, Brisbane.