Four NSW Swifts named in Australian Diamonds squad

Four NSW Swifts have been named in the 19-strong Australian Diamonds squad for both Constellation Cup Series which will be played in 2021.
Returning to the national squad are Paige Hadley and Sarah Klau, while club captain Maddy Proud and attacker Sophie Garbin have been named in a Diamonds squad for the first time.
Unfortunately defender Maddy Turner, who made her debut for the Diamonds last year but has been sidelined with injury for much of this season, has not been selected this time.
Alongside Proud and Garbin, the squad features three other new names in Verity Charles, Kim Jenner and Cara Koenen and one returning squad member in Jess Anstiss.
With the 2020 Constellation Cup postponed until early 2021, the squad will not play any matches this year and the team for the Constellation Cup tour will be announced as the details of the series are confirmed.
Netball Australia is currently working with the Queensland Government with the aim of hosting a camp for the new squad shortly after the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball Grand Final which will be held in Brisbane on Sunday 18 October. Details around the camp will be confirmed in the coming weeks.
Diamonds Head Coach Stacey Marinkovich is excited by the list of names announced today.
"Selection definitely hasn’t been an easy task - we have such a great depth of talent within our system across every position on the court and I congratulate those that have been selected," she said.
"This squad showcases an incredible breadth of experience and new emerging talent. We have a strong vision towards our marquee events, the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 Netball World Cup, and I look forward to further technically and strategically developing this group and building on our connection and cohesion under pressure."
"Our Australian Development Squad will be named within the next couple of weeks and this list will truly capture the depth of our elite talent. We will continue to monitor and track players leading into an exciting 2021 international netball calendar."
The squad was selected by a panel made up of Marinkovich and national selectors Anne Sargeant OAM and Michelle Wilkins.
The 2020/21 Australian Development squad, also chosen by the National Selection Panel, will be announced in the coming weeks.
2020/21 Origin Australian Diamonds Squad
Jess Anstiss - West Coast Fever/Western Australia
Kiera Austin - Giants/New South Wales
Caitlin Bassett - Giants/Western Australia
Gretel Bueta - Queensland Firebirds/Queensland
Courtney Bruce - West Coast Fever/Western Australia
Verity Charles - West Coast Fever/New South Wales
Sophie Garbin - NSW Swifts/Western Australia
Paige Hadley - NSW Swifts/New South Wales
Kimberley Jenner - Queensland Firebirds/Queensland
Cara Koenen - Sunshine Coast Lightning/Queensland
Sarah Klau - NSW Swifts/South Australia
Jamie-Lee Price - Giants/New South Wales
Maddy Proud - NSW Swifts/South Australia
Emily Mannix - Melbourne Vixens/Victoria
Kate Moloney - Melbourne Vixens/Victoria
Gabi Simpson - Queensland Firebirds/New South Wales
Liz Watson - Melbourne Vixens/Victoria
Jo Weston - Melbourne Vixens/Victoria
Steph Wood - Sunshine Coast Lightning/Queensland
