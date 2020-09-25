Trainer stoked with Savannah Cloud - NZ Racing Desk

Friday, 25 September, 2020 - 16:46

Kiwi-bred three-year-old Savannah Cloud secured his maiden victory last start and trainer Phillip Stokes is hoping he can continue that form line at Caulfield on Saturday.

The Savabeel colt will jump from barrier four in the Gr.3 Caulfield Guineas Prelude (1400m) and Stokes is happy with his charge heading into the three-year-old feature.

"He is a very nice colt, he couldn’t have been more impressive winning his maiden," Stokes said. "He relaxed beautifully and has trained on nicely.

"It’s a tough race, but I think he is one of the (main) chances. He is an exciting horse."

Savannah Cloud placed in his two previous starts as a two-year-old and Stokes said he won’t put a lot of pressure on the colt this spring.

"He is still very immature," he said. "I don’t think we will go too deep into the spring, I think he will be a lot better in the autumn."

Savannah Cloud was purchased out of Haunui Farm’s 2019 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Yearling Sale draft by Dalziel Bloodstock and Peter Moody for $140,000.

Berry booked for Tofane in Everest

Tommy Berry's partnership with brilliant sprinter Chautauqua has helped him to secure the ride on Kiwi-bred mare Tofane in the A$15 million The Everest (1200m).

Trainer Mike Moroney confirmed the booking of Berry, citing the jockey's relationship with Tofane's part-owner Rupert Legh, who also raced six-time Group One winner Chautauqua, as a key factor.

Damien Oliver partnered Tofane to her first-up third in the Gr.2 Bobbie Lewis Quality (1200m) at Flemington but COVID-19 travel restrictions prompted connections to look for a local hoop.

"With the current COVID-19 restrictions in place we had to look for a Sydney jockey and we've been fortunate to lock in Tommy Berry," Moroney said.

"He's a proven big race jockey and has won feature races in Rupert Legh's colours before so it's a nice fit.

"The mare has come through her first-up run at Flemington in good order so with a jockey in place we can concentrate on getting her to Sydney in the best possible shape."

Tofane is proven in Sydney having won the Gr.1 All Aged Stakes (1400m) during the autumn.