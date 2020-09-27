NZ Alpine Youth Championships winners crowned

Sunday, 27 September, 2020 - 13:15

The 2020 Snowvision NZ Alpine Youth Champions were crowned yesterday (Saturday 26 September) after an action packed day of both Slalom and Giant Slalom racing at Cardrona Alpine Resort. The titles were awarded to:

- U16 Girls: Mikayla Smyth, Coberger Academy, Wanaka Ski and Snowsports Club

- U16 Boys: Hemi Meikle, Wanaka Ski Team, Wanaka Ski and Snowsports Club

- U14 Girls: Mathilda Watterson and Charlotte Wiggins (tied in first place), both Wanaka Ski Team, both Wanaka Ski and Snowsports Club

- U14 Boys: Bayley McDonald, Wanaka Ski Team, Wanaka Ski and Snowsports Club

Bayley McDonald (U14 Boy’s Champion) had a standout performance, winning both the Slalom and the Giant Slalom races in his division by over four seconds. Mikayla Smyth (U16 Women’s Champion) also won both the Slalom and Giant Slalom races in her division, with a convincing win of over five seconds in the Giant Slalom.

Mathilda Watterson and Charlotte Wiggins (U14 Girl’s tied Champions) have been neck and neck throughout the National Points Youth series this winter and yesterday was no exception. With Mathilda taking the win in Giant Slalom and second place in Slalom and Charlotte taking the win in Slalom and second place in Giant Slalom, they tied first equal for the overall championship title.

Hemi Meikle (U16 Boy’s Champion) was the top New Zealand male in his division, finishing in second place in Slalom and third place in Giant Slalom. Sammie Packer (of Australia) took the win in both disciplines but only New Zealand citizens are eligible for the Snowvision Youth Championship titles.

The Snowvision Youth Championships was scheduled to be a three-day event with each of the three disciplines (Slalom, Giant Slalom and Super G), held on a separate day between the 25th and the 27th of September. Due to unfavourable snow conditions on Friday the 25th of September and the weather bomb forecasted to hit New Zealand on Sunday the 27th of September the Race Organising Committee, Wanaka Ski and Snowsports Club, took the decision to race both Slalom and Giant Slalom on Saturday and scratch Super G without impacting the Championship.