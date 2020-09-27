'Team 18 drivers back in championship top ten'

Sunday, 27 September, 2020 - 23:53

The OTR SuperSprint concluded with both IRWIN Racing’s Mark Winterbottom and DEWALT Racing’s Scott Pye placed in the top ten of the drivers standings with one race remaining in the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Winterbottom started the day off well, qualifying seventh for Race 29 with Pye closely followed in 11th. Precision was key around the shorter West layout of The Bend Motorsport Park, with 17 and 18 cars respectively posting a time in the 1:15 bracket in each session.

The track conditions changed again for the second session, with Winterbottom starting 12th and Pye 16th for Race 30.

A wild first lap saw Pye shoved two spots back behind Jack Le Brocq and Bryce Fullwood, but he got Fullwood back into Turn 1 on Lap 3. The DEWALT ‘Engineered by Powers’ Commodore lead five laps before pitting on Lap 21, however lost time in the pit lane due to a jammed wheel nut after contact on the opening lap.

Pye took a second stop during the safety car period for fresh rubber, but lost ground battling late in the race and finished 19th.

Winterbottom was again on the wrong end of the first lap congestion, losing a couple of spots on the opening lap and was then pushed aside on Lap 5 when Todd Hazelwood and Rick Kelly made contact as the trio went three wide into Turn 1.

The IRWIN Commodore stopped with eight laps to go as Winterbottom made one spot after the safety car restart to place 12th.

In Race 30, Pye was the last to stop on Lap 21 and rejoined the field two spots up in 14th position. He then picked off Rick Kelly for 13th and Bryce Fullwood for 12th with two laps to go.

Winterbottom rejoined the field in 16th after pitting on Lap 18, but he was unable to make any ground on the cars in front and remained there to the chequered flag.

Following the OTR SuperSprint, Winterbottom and Pye improved to ninth and tenth in the drivers standings. Meanwhile, Team 18 sit eighth in the teams points with only 100 points separating five outfits from fourth to eighth position.

The stage is now set for the grand finale to the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship. The IRWIN Racing and DEWALT Racing Commodores will next hit the track at the famous Mount Panorama circuit for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 from 15-18 October.