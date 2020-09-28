'Tuatara make another big signing splash'

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 07:33

The Auckland Tuatara have made another massive splash ahead of the Australian Baseball League season by signing two more ex-Major League pitchers, adding 2019 batting champ Mikey Reynolds and bringing back Tuatara Player of the Year Jared Walker.

Taiwanese stars Jen-Ho Tseng and Wei-Chieh Huang have agreed to new deals.

The signing spree means the Tuatara possess the ABL's leading pitcher from last season (Dylan Unsworth), the reigning Rookie of the Year (Elliot Johnstone), the reigning Fan's Choice Player of the Year (Andrew Marck), the 2018-19 batting champion (Mikey Reynolds), reigning Auckland Tuatara Player of the Year (Jared Walker) and seven former Major Leaguers.

The 25-year-old Tseng spent time in the Major Leagues with the Chicago Cubs in 2017 and joined the Tuatara late in their campaign last season. He will return having had a full build-up and is expected to be a huge contributor to the side.

Huang, a year older than Tseng, played in the Majors last season while with the Texas Rangers and was only released from his contract last month.

"Signing these two players will be massive for us," Auckland Tuatara chief executive Regan Wood said.

"Catfish (Tseng) proved a great fit in his cameo stint with us last year and told us at the time he was keen to come back.

"He along with Huang will give us two quality Major League-calibre arms with plenty of big game experience."

Walker has long been linked to a return to Auckland after his phenomenal 2019-20 season. The power hitting first baseman enjoyed a stellar season for the Tuatara as they won the Northeast Conference for the first time in just the club’s second season in the league.

Walker led the Tuatara with a .344 batting average last season, clubbing eight home runs and driving in a team leading 33 runs.

"Jared was a monster for us last season and we were always super keen to bring him back for another season," Tuatara chief executive Regan Wood said.

"He played a leading role, showcased his leadership and was a great fit for our ballclub.

"We’ve had constant contact with Jared during the year and as soon as it was possible to give him a contract we wasted no time in getting it done.

"We can’t wait to see him hitting home runs at North Harbour Stadium again."

Completing the signing spree is former Adelaide Giants shortstop Reynolds, who will make the move over the Tasman this season.

The 30-year-old has been one of the ABL’s best hitters over the past couple of seasons. He was named ABL co-batting champion for the 2018-19 season while he put together another strong campaign with the Giants last season.

Reynolds has been the premier player in the American Association in the Independent Baseball League this season with the St Paul Saints where he hit .332 with seven home runs and 28 runs driven in.

"Mikey is a terrific player and his record in the ABL speaks for itself," Tuatara chief executive Regan Wood said.

"We have been speaking to Mikey for a number of months now and I’m delighted to secure his services.

"He will be a valuable addition to our ball club."

The Tuatara remain in discussion with a couple of additional international players and a number of New Zealand players.

They are also working with the New Zealand government and the ABL about what this season is going to look like.