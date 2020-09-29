Tough start for Joelle King in Squash World Tour finals

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 07:08

New Zealand’s Joelle King has been defeated in her first match at the PSA Squash World Tour Finals in Cairo by reigning women’s world champion Nour El Sherbini.

The Egyptian world No.2 had previous form on her side with 10 wins to King’s one and she worked the Kiwi on the backhand side in particular to complete an 11-9, 11-1 (best of three game rules) victory in 22 minutes.

Due to Covid-19 protocols in place at the Mall of Arabia, the venue had only 50% of its capacity, meaning it is the first tournament since the restart to allow fans in to watch the live squash.

Fellow New Zealander, Paul Coll plays his first match in the round robin style tournament against Marwan El Shorbagy (Egypt) tomorrow (Wednesday morning NZT).