Mixed results for Kiwi squash players at world tour finals

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 - 10:55

A mixed start for the New Zealand players at the squash World Tour Finals in Cairo with a couple of losses and one victory.

Joelle King kept herself in contention to qualify from Group A of the women’s draw, as she got the better of English No.1 Sarah-Jane Perry in a third-game decider.

As conditions at the Mall of Arabia, became difficult in the moist night air both players struggle with their footing. The Englishwoman feeling the effects more, especially in the first game as she got used to how the court was playing.

The pair were level through the middle part of the game, but King was able to push on to win it 11-7. The Kiwi had to fight her way back into the second game, as the world No.5 had built up a solid lead. She then had a match ball opportunity, but Perry was able to save it, before winning the game with her third game ball.

Both players started to play their best squash in the third game, as they knew that their chances of qualification were on the line. King was able to secure the final few points as Perry began to get frustrated with some of the shots she was playing.

With the 11-7, 11-13, 11-8 victory in 53 minutes King keeps up her hopes of making it through to the semi-finals come the conclusion of the group stages, while Perry is officially out of the running from Group A.

"I was pretty disappointed with my match last night against Nour [El Sherbini]. I started well and had a couple of patches that were good, but that’s not good enough for someone of her class," King admitted.

"I knew that today I was coming up against another top eight player, you know, so I just tried to forget about yesterday. That is the beauty of this format. I didn’t event think about winning, I unwanted to play well, and SJ is a really good friend, so those are the hardest ones to get yourself up there.

"It is an advantage to know each other’s games but to be friends and to try and beat the other person is quite tough. This season, I am just trying to do myself justice. I have worked hard but that is not enough, you have to come out and get results, so I am happy with the win."

In her first match of the tournament King was defeated in straight games by Nour El Sherbini (Egpyt).

Unfortunately Paul Coll was beaten in his opening match of the tournament by seventh ranked Marwan ElShorbagy who put on a top performance to defeat the Kiwi who wasn’t quite on his game.

The best-of-three set game was won 11-6 11-5 in 43 minutes by the Egyptian who has been a big improver on the PSA tour over the last year.

Coll will play his second match tomorrow (Thursday morning NZT) against World Champion, Tarek Momen.