NZR acknowledges SARU statement

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 - 11:30

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has acknowledged the South African Rugby Union (SARU) statement to explore entering their existing Super Rugby teams in the PRO Rugby competition in Europe.

NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson said South Africa’s position was no surprise.

"SARU has signalled for some time now they were looking at aligning with the Northern Hemisphere season. All of the SANZAAR partners had agreed to look at more domestically related competitions in 2020 and 2021. During times like these change is inevitable and we need to be willing to adapt quickly.

"We were thrilled with how Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa was received this year and are excited about what is shaping up for 2021. We're also pleased to hear confirmation of South Africa's ongoing commitment to remain a key partner in SANZAAR, which strongly aligns with NZR's position.

"We look forward to seeing the Springboks in action during the upcoming Rugby Championship in Australia."