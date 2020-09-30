Chiefs Under 18 Clarke, Messam and Wickliffe teams announced

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 - 14:31

Team Clarke, Team Messam and Team Wickliffe teams’ have been selected from the New Zealand Barbarians Chiefs Under 18 Chiefs Region Camp to match up against the Blues Under 18 sides this Thursday 1 October at St Paul’s Collegiate in Hamilton.

Fifty talented players, including nine girls have participated in a weeklong camp at St Paul’s Collegiate. The squad have been coached by a group of leading coaches within the Chiefs region, including several former Chiefs Rugby players.

Team Clarke, named after former Chiefs lock and co-captain Craig Clarke, will take on the Blues Team Maungawhau in the opening game of the afternoon at 1.05pm. Team Messam, named after the Chiefs most capped player and former co-captain Liam Messam, will conclude the afternoon kicking off against the Blues Team Maungakiekie at 2.35pm.

This year’s camp has seen the inclusion of nine girls who have been named in Team Wickliffe, after Renee Wickliffe who started her long rugby career in Counties Manukau and is a current Black Ferns and Bay of Plenty Volcanix’s winger.

Chiefs Rugby Club Player Development Manager Kent Currie said the New Zealand Barbarians Chiefs Under 18 Region Camp has seen an abundance of talent thrive in the environment.

"Our coaches have worked with an exceptionally talented group of individuals who have been eager to learn. The squad have been challenged across the week and we have seen them excel in their development both on and off the field. Their challenge now is to implement what they have learnt this week."

"We know the teams will proudly represent their Chiefs region and are looking forward to hosting the Blues in what is expected to be an exciting contest," said Currie.

The games will be held at St Paul’s Collegiate in Hamilton and will be broadcasted by Sky Sport.

Team Clarke: 1. Kauvaka Kaivelata Wesley College 2. Sean Ralph Hamilton Boys’ High School 3. Haruto Takahashi Rotorua Boys’ High School 4. Peter Te Kahu New Plymouth Boys’ High School 5. Tyler McNutt Hamilton Boys’ High School 6. Maximus Lestro Hamilton Boys’ High School 7. Heath MacEwan Hamilton Boys’ High School 8. Solomona Tyrell Hamilton Boys’ High School 9. Ben Strang St Paul's Collegiate 10. Dawson Smith St Peter's School 11. Aki Tulivailala Hamilton Boys’ High School 12. Levi Rewiti New Plymouth BHS 13. Luke Ale Hamilton Boys’ High School 14. Te Hamana Te Aute Rotorua BHS 15. Austin Anderson Hamilton Boys’ High School

Reserves:

16. Dayna Bidios Rotorua Boys’ High School 17. Perry Lawrence New Plymouth Boys’ High School 18. Curtis Palmer Tauranga Boys’ College 19. Issac Seiuli St John's College 20. Viliami Kuli Wesley College 21. Anaru Paenga Morgan St Paul's Collegiate 22. Jae Bloomfield St Paul's Collegiate 23. Tyrone Hilton Hamilton Boys’ High School

Team Messam: 1. Mason Tupaea Hamilton Boys’ High School 2. Campbell Robb St Paul's Collegiate 3. Havila Molia St Paul's Collegiate 4. Kini Fonua Rotorua Boys’ High School 5. Andrew Smith St Peter's School 6. Rowan Slater New Plymouth Boys’ High School 7. Veveni Lasaqa Tauranga Boys’ College 8. Te Rama Rueben St Kentigern's College

9. Noah Hotham Hamilton Boys’ High School 10. Taha Kemara Hamilton Boys’ High School 11. Jericho Yorke Rotorua Boys’ High School 12. Quinnlan Tupou St Peter's School 13. Jone Rova New Plymouth Boys’ High School 14. Kusitino Drauna New Plymouth Boys’ High School 15. Oliver Foote Hamilton Boys’ High School

Reserves: 16. Sean Ralph Hamilton Boys’ High School 17. Josh Barlett Tauranga Boys’ College 18. Gabe Robinson Hamilton Boys’ High School 19. Malachi Wrampling St Paul's Collegiate 20. Jordan Hutchings Rotorua Boys’ High School 21. Heath MacEwan Hamilton Boys’ High School 22. Ben Strang St Paul's Collegiate 23. Dawson Smith St Peter's School 24. Levi Rewiti New Plymouth Boys’ High School 25. Aki Tulivailala Hamilton Boys’ High School

Team Wickliffe Hooker: Juvina Auva'a Rosehill College Blindside / 8: Brooklyn Teki-Joyce Rangataua Rugby Club Openside: Destiny Iraia Mount Maunganui Sports Club Halfback: K'lee Begbie University of Waikato Halfback: Leititia Vaka Wesley College First Five: Hope Parata-Kingi Rotoiti Rugby Football Club First Five / 12: Kiri Nolan Hamilton Girls’ High School Midfield: Alliyah Brown Manurewa High School Centre / Wing: Manaia Nuku Hamilton Girls’ High School