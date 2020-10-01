Paul Coll beats World Champion at World Tour Finals

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 08:49

World No.5 Paul Coll made it back-to-back wins over World Champion Tarek Momen to move second in Group B of the men’s CIB PSA World Tour Finals.

The match was a repeat of the 2019-20 PSA Men’s World Championship final, with Momen winning on that occasion, but Coll overcame the Egyptian in five games during last week’s Manchester Open.

Momen never looked completely settled on court in tonight’s match and cut an exasperated figure as Coll kept his focus at the key points in the fixture.

And the Kiwi completed an 11-9, 11-8 triumph in 45 minutes to ensure that he joins Marwan ElShorbagy on four points but sits below him in the table due to the Egyptian having a superior head-to-head record against Coll following his 2-0 win on the opening day.

Coll will take on Joel Makin in his final group fixture tomorrow where a win will guarantee him a spot in the semis.

"Credit to Marwan yesterday, he played well, but I just didn’t enjoy myself out there," said Coll.

"I was super tense and I hate that, I didn’t mind if I lost as long as I enjoyed it and played well. Today I was much more relaxed out there but aggressive at the same time, so I’m very happy today has kept me alive in these finals.

"It’s like a sauna on there, my shorts are dripping and there’s always sweat on the floor no matter how much you clean it. You saw in the first game that I got two lucky nicks, but that’s the way it is, I got the roll of the dice today and that’s all that matters.

"I’m just going to relax tonight and watch the fourth American Pie. I watched the other three today, so I’ll watch the rest of that. Hopefully they [Makin and ElShorbagy] will battle it out, I’ve got a late one tomorrow night, so I’ll have a long sleep in, prepare the same as I did today, enjoy it as much as possible and hopefully get the W tomorrow."