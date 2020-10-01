'Seeking nominations for the best of the best of rural sports'

Thursday, 1 October, 2020 - 13:45

The Norwood NZ Rural Sports Awards honour the best of our rural athletes, and now is the time for rural sports organisations to get their nominations in for the 2021 awards.

The awards honour athletes, and the volunteers and administrators who make their sports possible, from fields as varied as wood-chopping, shearing, horse-riding, tree-climbing, gumboot throwing and fencing.

Convenor of judges and Olympic medallist rower Nathan Twaddle said with international events cancelled thanks to Covid-19, the awards will be focused on achievements at home.

"It’s been a bugger of a year for everyone, but we’re one of the world’s rural sporting strongholds, and the level of talent is such that we’re committed to holding the 2021 awards."

Norwood Chief Executive Tim Myers is again delighted that his company is supporting the Rural Sports Awards for the fifth year.

"The awards recognise those who are passionate about their sport - they give it all they’ve got, and it’s right we celebrate their commitment and character."

Mr Myers said that commitment is evident across rural New Zealand. "Farmers powered on through drought and Covid-19 restrictions to put food on the table in homes around the country and overseas. It’s been remarkable but also restricting, and we hope the awards evening will help bring about a little bit of joy and normality."

Nominations are now open for:

- The New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year Award

- The Skellerup New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year Award

- The Fonterra Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year Award

- The Levno Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award

- The Toyota Lifetime Legacy Award

Two other awards will be announced on the night of the Norwood New Zealand Rural Sports Awards, they are the:

- The Sir Brian Lochore Memorial Award for Outstanding Sportsperson from a Rural Background sponsored by Allflex. Finalists and the winner are announced on the night of the awards.

- The Norwood Supreme New Zealand Rural Sportsperson Award - judges select one overall 2021 winner to go home with the 2021 Supreme Award.

Nominations for the 2020 awards close 4pm Monday 18 January 2021 and finalists will be announced in February 2021.

The Awards will be presented at a gala function at Awapuni Racecourse on Friday 12 March 2021 prior to the New Zealand Rural Games celebration in Palmerston North.

Later this year, tickets will be available from Kris Taylor at Taylored Events on 021 488 424 or email kris@tayloredevents.co.nz.

The awards will proceed only if Palmerston North is at Level One with regards to Covid-19 restrictions, if the level rises the date will be postponed.

Nominations can be made here > https://ruralgames.co.nz/sports-awards/