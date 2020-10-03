Joelle King beaten in world tour finals semis

Saturday, 3 October, 2020 - 09:20

Kiwi squash player, Joelle King has been beaten in the semifinals of the World Tour Finals in Cairo, Egypt in dramatic fashion.

The 32-year-old from the Waikato lost to fifth seeded 20-year-old Hania El Hammamy (Egypt) 18-20, 11-8, 11-2 in 56 minutes in a match featuring plenty of lengthy rallies.

A marathon first game which went all the way to 20-18 in King’s favour saw both players continuously exchange game balls before the Kiwi was able to convert, letting out a huge roar before making her way off court.

However, El Hammamy regrouped well and was able lto work her way into the match into the second and start to cause problems for King as she found her length and accuracy to draw level, this time making no mistake when she was game ball up and converting on first attempt.

In the third it appeared that fatigue may have got the better of world No.8 King as struggled to cope with El Hammamy, who looked like she had moved up a few gears.

The next tournament for King and fellow New Zealander, Paul Coll is the Egyptian Open Platinum tournament in just over a week.

