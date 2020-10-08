Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa, Auckland

Thursday, 8 October, 2020 - 09:05

The biggest boxing event in New Zealand history, Stonewood Homes Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa is finally happening December 11, at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

You don’t want to miss unbeaten WBO #6 Junior Fa fight former World Champion and WBO #3 Joseph Parker, for a scheduled 12 x 3 minute rounds of action.

Parker and Fa were both Amateur Champions who fought four times, for two wins each; and now they settle their score as Professional Boxers.

The winner will advance further in the rankings towards a world title shot, whilst the loser will have to rebuild his career.

With both Parker and Fa in their prime, this battle of epic proportions will be broadcast to the world so join us at this historic occasion.

General Admission tickets start at $69- via Ticketmaster or watch the fight in style with a corporate table or sky box package via Duco Events.

Nothing beats being there live.

-Booking fees apply