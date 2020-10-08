New Zealand Rugby welcomes revised Rugby Championship draw

Thursday, 8 October, 2020 - 20:08

New Zealand Rugby has welcome the revised draw for the 2020 Rugby Championship, announced by SANZAAR and Rugby Australia.

The 12-match tournament will now be played across seven weeks with the Bledisloe Cup clash moved from Saturday 12 December to Saturday 31 October at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

The All Blacks will play the Wallabies the following Saturday 7 November at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Argentina at Bankwest Stadium, Sydney on Saturday 14 November before two back to back Tests against South Africa at ANZ Stadium on Saturday 21 November and McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle on Saturday 28 November. The All Blacks last match in the Championship will be played against Argentina on Saturday 5 December.

NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said: "We’d like to thank our colleagues at SANZAAR and Rugby Australia for the time and effort that has gone into finalising a schedule that is workable for all. It is great news that we now have certainty on the draw and we’re really excited about the fantastic rugby to come."