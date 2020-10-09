Schoolgirl scores Central Hinds contract

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 11:18

- One new face on Contracted Players list for 2020/21 summer

Palmerston North teen Ashtuti Kumar has her first cricket contract whilst still at school.

Last summer’s Central Hinds Emerging Player of the Year, the 17-year-old allrounder continues her rapid rise as the new name on the list of contracted Hinds for 2020/21, announced today by Central Districts Cricket.

Noted Central Hinds Coach Jamie Watkins, "It's very satisfying from a Central Districts perspective to be able to have such continuity - having an almost identical contracted list to last season, with the only change being Ashtuti who replaces the Kate Baxter, who retired earlier this year.

"Ashtuti is in Year 12 at Palmerston North Girls’ High, and is a very exciting prospect.

"She has been identified nationally by having been included in NZC Development squad sessions over this winter, and will be pushing for more game time this season after having made her debut in both formats for the Hinds last season."

Ashtuti Kumar player profile

NZC introduced women’s Domestic contracts for the first time last year under its ground-breaking Women’s Master Agreement, nine Central Hinds players provided with financial support at CDCA level to compensate them for time spent preparing and playing the one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and Super Smash (T20) competitions.

"Along with our four NZC-contracted players, a total of 13 Central Hinds now sit in the contracted environment, and it makes for a strong and consistent group who will challenge each other to keep growing the Hinds’ performances in both formats," said Watkins.

Stars Hannah Rowe, Natalie Dodd and Rosemary Mair are all on WHITE FERNS contracts while big hitter and 2019/20 Player of the Year Jess Watkin is also contracted by NZC, on a Development Contract.

ManawatÅ«-raised Kumar could well be the sport’s first contracted player to have been born in Fiji.

She turned heads on her Dream11 Super Smash debut last season with two classy runny catches - belying any nerves after having dashed up from Palmerston North to New Plymouth that morning to join the squad for the first time as an injury replacement.

The Central Hinds begin their 2020/21 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield campaign on the weekend of 21 November when they will host great rivals the Auckland Hearts in back-to-back Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-dayers at Pukekura Park.

The team will also feature in doubleheaders with the Central Stags at every Super Smash game this summer, including home games at McLean Park in Napier from 27 December and Pukekura Park in New Plymouth from 30 December.

Admission to all Central Hinds Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches is free to the public.

2020/21 Contracts

WHITE FERNS Contract

Natalie Dodd - Taranaki

Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay

Hannah Rowe - ManawatÅ«

NZC DEVELOPMENT Contract

Jess Watkin - ManawatÅ«

CDCA CENTRAL HINDS Contracts

Georgia Atkinson - ManawatÅ«

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - ManawatÅ«

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Ashtuti Kumar - ManawatÅ«

Monique Rees - Taranaki

Kerry Tomlinson - TBC

Anlo van Deventer - Wairarapa

Official hashtags: #CentralHinds #HBJShield #SuperSmashNZ

More information and schedules: www.cdcricket.co.nz