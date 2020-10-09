Toyota 86 calendar confirmed and includes two round endurance championship

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 12:01

To start the 2020/21 season, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing NZ (TGRNZ) is excited to announce the addition of two endurance racing weekends.

The events in November and December 2020 do not form part of the 2021 Best Bars sprint championship calendar but are a stand-alone endurance championship series designed to encourage current TR 86 drivers to team up with a new competitor from outside of the series to run a two-driver team.

"This enables new competitors to have valuable seat time in the car and experience the series first-hand," explained Category Manager Geoff Short. "With the 2019-20 championship concluding later than expected in September, these events will provide an opportunity to recruit new drivers for the 2021 championship."

The Toyota 86 Endurance Championship will be run at Hampton Downs over the weekend of 30 October - 1 November and at Pukekohe on 4 - 6 December and will comprise two one-hour races across the race weekend.

The endurance championship offers a significant prize fund based on a minimum 10 car grid with the winners receiving $10,000 towards their 2021 Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship registration plus a prize draw of $5,000 for one lucky team - also to go towards their championship registration.

The Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship is one of the only official MotorSport NZ national championships that provides race drivers with the chance to secure a recognised national title. The Championship will be run from January through to the end of March 2021 and has rounds at all North Island circuits.

Toyota New Zealand supports the Toyota 86 Championship with guaranteed television coverage and hospitality, providing a professional platform for competitors to gain sponsorship. TGRNZ also backs up the series with technical support and provides a 40 foot container of parts to make it easy to go racing at a national level.

2020 Toyota 86 Endurance Championship

Round One: 30 October - 1 November - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round Two: 4 - 6 December - Pukekohe Park Raceway

2021 Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship

Round One: 22- 24 January 2021 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round Two: 29 - 30 January 2021 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round Three: 12 - 14 February 2021 - Circuit Chris Amon Manfeild

Round Four: 5 - 7 March 2021 - Pukekohe Park Raceway

Round Five: 26 - 28 March 2021 - Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park, Taupo

