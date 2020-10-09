NZTBA call for Irish National Stud Scholarship applicants

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 13:31

The New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association (NZTBA) are calling for applicants for next year’s Irish National Stud scholarship.

The NZTBA are seeking a passionate, motivated individual who would like to travel internationally to further their career in the New Zealand thoroughbred industry.

The successful applicant will gain an all-expenses paid scholarship to the internationally renowned Irish National Stud, based in Kildare in Ireland and will attend a five-month Diploma of Breeding Course that will commence in January 2021.

The course is mainly of a practical nature and is designed to provide students with a hands-on approach to every aspect of horse breeding.

The practical aspects of the breeding industry are demonstrated as students rotate around the yards on a weekly basis, gaining knowledge and skills from spending time in the stallion yard, foaling unit, yearling division and stud office. Students attend lectures given by the stud personnel and those involved in the bloodstock industry including vets, farriers, bloodstock agents, etc. and cover a variety of topics from yard management to business administration.

In the latter part of the course, visits are arranged to other stud farms, racing stables, sales companies, etc, and students are encouraged to interact with their personnel to gain a deeper knowledge and understanding of each business area.

Students are expected to complete continuous assessments and both individual and group projects during the course and successful candidates receive the Irish National Stud certificate which is recognized throughout the bloodstock world.

Candidates must be prepared to travel by the 5th January 2021 due to COVID-19 quarantine measures at the National Stud.

"All students on the course have to be at the National Stud two weeks prior to the beginning of the course to undergo quarantine before the course starts. That is why it has an earlier start than previous years," New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association chief executive Justine Sclater said.

This year’s scholarship winners Laura McNab and Hannah Airey are now back in New Zealand working at Trelawney Stud, and Sclater said they really enjoyed their experience.

"The National Stud looked after them incredibly well and it (COVID-19) didn’t affect their course in any way," Sclater said.

"They both had nothing but positive things to say about the course."

To apply, applicants must include a covering email and attached CV to email: nztba@nzthoroughbred.co.nz