An exciting semi-finals weekend in store for ABC Hockey (10-11 October)

Friday, 9 October, 2020 - 16:40

It's going to be an exciting weekend with 8 of our 14 squads playing in semi-finals for places in their respective Harbour Hockey grand finals next week.

This is the final phase of a highly successful season for ABC Hockey as a Club.

Despite the two COVID shutdowns earlier in the year, we now have teams across all grades with a strong chance of making their final.

And in the Men's Division 1 grade, we could even see an all 'yellow and black' fight for the title!

So please come down to the National Hockey Stadium in Rosedale, Albany to support the ABC teams in what promises to be an action-packed, penultimate weekend to the 2020 season.

Club President Garry Bishop said "During the season I have said that success this year will just be getting out onto the hockey field and actually playing some hockey! That said, it is fantastic to see so many ABC teams with a shot at grand finals’ spots going into this weekends semi-finals round, as well as our P1 women lining up for their first A grade final. Congratulations to everyone in what has been a hugely disrupted season, and seeing the results across all grades paints a bright picture for the future!"

Photo Supplied is our ABC Premier 1 women’s squad.

They are playing Somerville HC in their first women’s Intercity FINAL this weekend (10 October 20) at 12:30pm at the LEP Stadium, Auckland.