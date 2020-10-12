Joelle King and Paul Coll win at Egyptian Open

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 08:36

Two wins from two matches for New Zealand players, Joelle King and Paul Coll at the prestigious Egyptian Open platinum rated event in front of the pyramids this morning.

Eighth ranked King and world No.5 Coll both had four game victories in their opening matches at the tournament.

King, 32 had to recover from a game down to defeat experienced Englishwoman Alison Waters as she won 6-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-4 in 48 minutes.

It was a good win for King who had made the semifinals at the World Tour Finals just over a week earlier.

"Alison is a great player, she is not much older than me, and she’s been a top player for most of my career, so it was never going to be an easy match, especially as we are very good friends and it’s never easy to play a mate," said King.

"She started so well, I was trying to find a way to get back in the match. I managed to get in front in the second and never looked back, but she never gave me an easy time on court."

It doesn’t get easier for King who now plays Egyptian world No.10, Salma Hany in the third round.

Meanwhile Coll had to overcome England’s George Parker after winning the first set, but dropping the second.

The higher ranked Kiwi eventually able to maintain his focus though and punish Parker with his accuracy to take the 11-4, 9-11, 11-7, 11-6 victory in 58 minutes and set up a last 16 tie with 49th ranked Youssef Ibrahim (Egypt).

"I think George is good player, he should be higher than he is now, but that’s up to him to find out why," said Coll afterwards. "He is very talented, especially if you let him dominate you and if you let him play.

"In the first game, I played like I wanted, tight squash, and I put it away when, I had the opportunity, which I wanted to do.

"In the second, he rushed me a bit, he took his space on the T, which he is very good at doing, I was still controlling the game and I would have liked to close it out, but I didn’t panic when I lost it because I knew what I was doing wrong, and what to do to change it.

"In the third and fourth, tight again, pretty happy overall, as the court was very slippery, I was happy to get off there rapidly, and injury free."