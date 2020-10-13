Paul Coll reaches quarters at Egyptian Open

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 13:04

New Zealand’s world No.5 Paul Coll has won through to the quarter-finals of the Egyptian Squash Open after defeating Egypt’s World No.49 Youssef Ibrahim, 11-9, 11-4, 12-10 in front of the pyramids.

Ibrahim had enjoyed a string of upsets so far in the tournament to reach his first third round at a PSA Platinum event, but Coll proved to be too much for the 21-year-old as he utilised his experience to advance.

Both players produced patient squash in the first game, waiting for their openings with neither building up a big lead but it was Coll who was able to edge ahead.

It was all Coll in the second as he utilised his experience to dominate and double his lead. Ibrahim came back well in the third though to cause a few problems for the 28-year-old, but ultimately it was the World No.5 who played the bigger points better to seal the win on the tie-break and move into the quarter finals where he will meet Mostafa Asal.

"I’m super excited for this week," said the Greymouth player. "I wasn’t feeling like myself last week. I got myself going this week and I’m feeling really good out there, I just want to get back to being myself on court and using the emotion I’ve got locked inside of me."

"I had some other stuff going on in my life last week that was a lot more important than squash. I wasn’t in the head space to compete against top 10 people, I went home reset myself and talked to people really close to me and I’m ready to rock this week.

"It’s my first time playing Youssef. He’s a great guy, I was struggling to get into practice this morning and he kindly pulled some strings and spoke to some people and got me in. First time playing him and really meeting him and it’s great to have people like that on tour."

Coll’s match with Asal will be played at around 6.45am on Thursday morning New Zealand time.