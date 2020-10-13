More than 40,000 tickets sold for second Bledisloe Cup Test

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 14:10

More than 40,000 tickets have sold for Sunday's Bledisloe Cup presented by Investec at Auckland’s Eden Park, as excitement builds five days out from the second Test, between the All Blacks and Australia.

Tickets have been selling fast since the thrilling 16-16 draw at Sky Stadium in Wellington and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is anticipating a near-capacity crowd for the return match at Eden Park on Sunday, 18 October (Kick-off: 4.00PM NZT, LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on Sky).

NZR General Manager Professional Rugby and Performance Chris Lendrum said the return of Test rugby after such a long absence had been a timely boost for rugby.

"It was fantastic to see so many fans come together in Wellington for the first Test in more than a year, and after such an enthralling contest interest has gone to another level. We are now looking forward to bringing Test rugby to New Zealand’s largest city and with more than 40,000 tickets sold it's shaping as a special occasion."

Eden Park, which will be temporarily renamed Coopers Catch Park for the match, will have a capacity of 47,700 fans for the Bledisloe Cup presented by Investec.

ASB Bank, an All Blacks Partner, has gifted the stadium’s naming rights to Coopers Catch for the week in support of a small family-run KaikÅura fish and chip shop which was hit hard by COVID-19.

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said his team could not wait to run out onto Eden Park, where the All Blacks have not lost to Australia since 1986.

"Both teams will walk away from that [first Test] with a lot of positives and a lot of stuff they’ll think they can do better next week. It bodes for a great series and hopefully that gets people excited.

"We can’t wait for Eden Park now. We’ve got a job to do. Eden Park is a pretty special place for us. We’ve [traditionally] played well up there and we are going to have to."

Tickets for the Bledisloe Cup presented by Investec are still available in all categories. NZR reminds fans to purchase tickets from official channels.

Click here for official ticket sales > https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/event/240059368B6D1225