Chiefs Rugby Club to host Under 16 Rugby Carnival

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 16:07

The Chiefs Rugby Club in conjunction with the Chiefs Region Provincial Unions are hosting an Under 16 Rugby Carnival at Hautapu Rugby Club in Cambridge on Saturday 17 October.

Following the cancellation of the Northern Region Provincial Union Under 16 Tournament, the Chiefs Rugby Club and the Provincial Unions within Chiefs Country developed a meaningful one-day tournament to engage with talented local Under 16 players. The one-day rugby carnival has been constructed to enhance player development and provincial union connection among a talented group of Under 16 rugby players from across the Chiefs’ regions.

Chiefs Rugby Club Player Identification and Development Manager Kent Currie said the one-day carnival will provide teams with an opportunity to proudly represent their province.

"In a challenging year where lots of traditional competition structures have been affected, it’s great that the Chiefs Region Provincial Unions have supported the innovative idea of having a one-day carnival. Under 16s rugby is the first step in the Chiefs high performance playing pathway and the way the carnival has been structured is that all players will get the opportunity to play meaningful representative games in front of friends and family."

Counties Manukau, Tainui Waka, Harlequins, Hamilton, Thames Valley and Taranaki will compete in the one-day carnival. Each team will experience a skills session and parents will partake in a half hour information overview of the Chiefs player development pathway.

Under 16 Carnival Draw

(Saturday 17 October, Hautapu Rugby Club, Cambridge)

9.00am: Tainui Waka vs. Hamilton

9.30am: Thames Valley vs. Counties Manukau

10.00am: Taranaki vs. Harlequins

10.30am: Thames Valley vs. Hamilton

11.00am: Taranaki vs. Tainui Waka

11.30am: Harlequins vs. Counties Manukau

12.00pm: Thames Valley vs. Taranaki

12.30pm: Counties Manukau vs. Hamilton

1.00pm: Harlequins vs. Tainui Waka

1.30pm: Hamilton vs. Taranaki

2.00pm: Tainui Waka vs. Counties Manukau

2.30pm: Harlequins vs. Thames Valley

3.00pm: Counties Manukau vs. Taranaki

3.30pm: Hamilton vs. Harlequins

4.00pm: Tainui Waka vs. Thames Valley