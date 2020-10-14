Joelle King beaten In Egyptian Open Third Round confrontational battle

Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 - 06:02

Joelle King has suffered a third round defeat at the Egyptian Squash Open on an outside court to 10th ranked Salma Hany in a feisty match which went the full distance..

The contest at the New Giza Sporting Club had plenty of body contact and was scrappy to watch with the referee required to make 33 let or stroke decisions.

World No.8 King looked on course to wrap up the win after taking the opening two games 11-6 and then 11-9 to maintain her 100 per cent record against the Egyptian after beating her 3-0 in January’s J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions.

But Hany found her range from the third game onwards, while she profited off a number of no let decisions given against King who struggled to get through to play the ball.

The pair even had some stern words for each other in the latter stages, but Hany kept her focus well to record a 6-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-7 triumph which will see her play either World No.4 Nour El Tayeb or Nadine Shahin in the next round in front of the famous Great Pyramid of Giza.

King, 32 now has a long and uncertain break with no tournaments currently on the abbreviated PSA tournament schedule. Whereas compatriot, Paul Coll still has his quarter-final match tomorrow at the Egyptian Open at the Qatar Classic as well as the Blackball Open to play.