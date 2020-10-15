First North Island shearing show

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 08:03

The coronavirus crisis may be just the kick-start needed for a new era of the Poverty Bay A and P Show Shears which open the shearing sports season in the North Island this weekend.

A week after the Waimate Shears successfully opened the South Island season, the Poverty Bay Shears in Gisborne open with a Speedshear starting at 1pm on Friday but the bulk of more than 600 ewes prepared for the event being shorn in the shearing and woolhandling grades on Saturday - starting at 8.30am.and not expected to end before 5pm.

The Ellesmere A and P Show Shears, which would normally have been held on the same weekend, were cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis, and a new team running the Poverty Bay Shears had just four weeks to get it together after the go-ahead was given amid the relaxation of pandemic alert levels.

The new era comes about through the decision by shearing contractors Ian and Lilibeth Kirkpatrick to hand over the reins of running the competition after many years of service, and hoping someone would step-up to take over.

Stepping in, after some cajoling from others around the shearing scene in the region, are contractors Deano and Leonora Smith, with what Leonora Smith says is a keen and enthusiastic group of helpers from the shearing gangs in the area.

"I don’t think I knew what we were getting ourselves into," said Leonora Smith, appreciating the complexities of running a day’s shearing and woolhandling competition. with Saturday’s events opening with Novice shearing and woolhandling events attracting mainly teenagers competing for the first time.

The area relishes the privilege of staging the first North Island competition of each season, and its role in introducing some shearers and woolhandlers to the competition scene.

The novices should register by 8am, to take-in the day’s pre-competition demonstration as judges and competitors get the low-down on conditions for the day.

While she worries there may be some boxes not ticked and crossed, she’s bubbling with the confidence that it will all be good on the day, as competitors, judging and points teams come together from around the country getting into the near-weekly routine of competition with 51 shows on the Shearing Sports New Zealand calendar through to early April.

Among them will be the area’s own 2017 World woolhandling champions, Joel Henare and Maryanne Baty, while Waimate winner John Kirkpatrick will be back to defend the Poverty Bay Open shearing title. Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan, who also competed at Waimate, will also be shearing on Friday and Saturday.

Ian and Leonora Kirkpatrick retain a link, both offering the advice needed for a seamless transition, and organising the sheep which come from farmers on their own run, with staff competing and helping during the day..

"We are really lucky we’ve got commitment from the local contractors," said Leonora Smith. "We all share the workers at some time anyway."

The Speedshear on Friday afternoon will be for Open and Senior shearers, while a Clean Shear will be held for the Intermediate grade. On Saturday competition will be in the Open, Senior, Intermediate, Junior and Novice shearing grades, and Open, Senior, Junior and Novice woolhandling grades.