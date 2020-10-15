Setback for 1000 Guineas favourite

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 19:53

The Jamie Richards-trained Miss Aotearoa (NZ) (Per Incanto) will not contest the Gr.1 Barneswood Farm 48th New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m).

The filly has suffered a setback that will require minor surgery and rehabilitation will rule her out of the feature event for three year old fillies, for which she was $5.50 favourite.

A classy last start winner of the Gr.3 Hawke’s Bay Breeders’ Gold Trail Stakes (1200m) on the first day of the Hastings Spring Carnival, Miss Aotearoa has won both of her starts as a three year old for breeder Tony Rider.