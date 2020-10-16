Mark Winterbottom signs two-year extension with Team 18

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 08:01

Team 18 has announced that it has signed a two-year contract extension with Mark Winterbottom.

The new deal means that the 2013 Bathurst 1000 winner and 2015 Supercars champion will remain with the Melbourne-based squad until the end of the 2022 Supercars season.

After a long-standing stint as a factory Ford driver, Winterbottom signed with the Charlie-Schwerkolt owned squad in 2019, taking the wheel of the #18 IRWIN Racing entry.

After placing 13th in his maiden year with the squad, Winterbottom sits ninth with three top fives, 13 top 10s and a best qualifying effort of third heading into the final event of the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama this weekend.

Winterbottom, 39, will continue in the #18 Commodore together with Scott Pye as his team mate in the 2021 season, who joined the Mount Waverley-based outfit in the DEWALT Racing Holden Commodore as Team 18 expanded to two cars in 2020.

The new deal will mean that Winterbottom will help spearhead the team through the introduction of the Gen3 technical regulations, set to kick off in 2022.

Winterbottom and co-driver James Golding will hit the track today for two practice sessions and qualifying for the 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.