American Magic launch their second boat

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 16:13

AC36 NEWSLETTER

After being the first team to bring an AC75 up on foils last year, American Magic sets a new record as PATRIOT is the first race boat to touch the water.

The official launch ceremony took place this morning at the team’s new base on Auckland’s Viaduct and the team revealed an AC75 that, as expected, is a significant evolution from their first boat especially in terms of hull shape.

To find out more about New York Yacht Club American Magic’s new

75-foot monohull named PATRIOT read the full story.

After PATRIOT, the launches of INEOS TEAM UK and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli are following in rapid succession. The British team will launch tomorrow morning (Saturday 17th of October NZT), whereas the Challenger of Record will bless their boat on Tuesday the 20th of October.

Stay tuned!

www.americascup.com